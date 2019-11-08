Podcast: CJR public editors—One year out from 2020

The 2020 presidential election is one year away. On this week’s Kicker, CJR’s public editors ask how major news outlets are doing so far. Maria Bustillos (MSNBC), Ana Marie Cox (Washington Post), Gabriel Snyder (New York Times), and Emily Tamkin (CNN) discuss outlets’ struggle to find a balance between entertainment and serious reporting, whether Twitter is a help or a hindrance, and if the “soap opera” at the White House is the real impeachment story.
SHOW NOTES
CNN public editor: The network still doesn’t know how to cover ‘the squad’, Emily Tamkin, CJR
Times public editor: When Times reporting is weaponized, Gabriel Snyder, CJR
MSNBC public editor: The path of most resistance, Maria Bustillos, CJR
Post public editor: The absurd futility of fact-checking Trump, Ana Marie Cox, CJR