Podcast: CJR public editors—One year out from 2020

The 2020 presidential election is one year away. On this week’s Kicker, CJR’s public editors ask how major news outlets are doing so far. Maria Bustillos (MSNBC), Ana Marie Cox (Washington Post), Gabriel Snyder (New York Times), and Emily Tamkin (CNN) discuss outlets’ struggle to find a balance between entertainment and serious reporting, whether Twitter is a help or a hindrance, and if the “soap opera” at the White House is the real impeachment story.

SHOW NOTES

CNN public editor: The network still doesn’t know how to cover ‘the squad’, Emily Tamkin, CJR

Times public editor: When Times reporting is weaponized, Gabriel Snyder, CJR

MSNBC public editor: The path of most resistance, Maria Bustillos, CJR

Post public editor: The absurd futility of fact-checking Trump, Ana Marie Cox, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.