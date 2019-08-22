Podcast: After Reuters—Myanmar’s other reporters

Swe Win, the editor of Myanmar Now, a bilingual investigative-news website, was sued for defamation in Mandalay two years ago. His crime? Posting on Facebook about his site’s coverage of an extremist monk’s support of an assasination. This week, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, and E. Tammy Kim, a freelance reporter and essayist, discuss the effect of the high-profile imprisonment of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo on cases like Swe Win’s.
SHOW NOTES:
- Myanmar’s other reporters, E. Tammy Kim, CJR
- Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are free, Jon Allsop, CJR
- Jennifer Hudson meets freed Reuters reporters at the Pulitzer lunch, Betsy Morais, CJR
Wary Myanmar journalists adapt to Reuters verdict, Jacob Goldberg, CJR