Podcast: After Reuters—Myanmar’s other reporters

Swe Win, the editor of Myanmar Now, a bilingual investigative-news website, was sued for defamation in Mandalay two years ago. His crime? Posting on Facebook about his site’s coverage of an extremist monk’s support of an assasination. This week, Kyle Pope, CJR’s editor and publisher, and E. Tammy Kim, a freelance reporter and essayist, discuss the effect of the high-profile imprisonment of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo on cases like Swe Win’s.

SHOW NOTES:

Wary Myanmar journalists adapt to Reuters verdict, Jacob Goldberg, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.