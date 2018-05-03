Podcast: Rukmini Callimachi on covering ISIS

Rukmini Callimachi’s husband unfriended her on Facebook. She doesn’t tell her New York Times colleagues where she lives. Those are just a few of the precautions she’s taken since she started reporting on terrorism and the Islamic State. On this week’s episode, Meg spoke with Callimachi about the dangerous beat and how her new podcast, Caliphate, came to be. In Caliphate, Callimachi expands on her NYT reporting and dives deeper into the mind of ISIS with help from producer Andy Mills. Then Pete joins CJR colleagues Jon Allsop and Alexandria Neason to unpack two of this week’s biggest stories: Robert Mueller’s list of questions and the latest Kanye West controversy.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.