Podcast: The Facebook Armageddon

This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with Mathew Ingram, CJR’s chief digital writer, about the increasing threat Facebook poses to journalism. We’ll be back next week with our usual roundup of the biggest media stories of the week.
SHOW NOTES:
