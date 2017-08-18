Podcast: The media responds to Charlottesville

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we dedicate the entire episode to the media’s response to Charlottesville. Meg talks to CJR Associate Editor Brendan Fitzgerald about how local news covered the events last weekend. Plus, his personal experience working as a reporter in the city. We also discuss the language journalists should be using in their coverage with CJR contributor Shaya Tayefe Mohajer. You can read all of our Charlottesville coverage on CJR.org. Then we wrap up the episode with a conversation about Vice News Tonight’s gripping documentary following white supremacists in Charlottesville.
