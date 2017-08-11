Podcast: Venezuela in crisis

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg interviews New York Times reporter Nick Casey about his experience following the economic-turned-political crisis in Venezuela. Casey covered the country for 10 months before the government barred him from returning in October. Then, we run through the week’s biggest media stories: the latest Fox News controversy, Israel’s ban of Al-Jazeera, and the narrative surrounding North Korea.
SHOW NOTES:
- Q&A: NYT’s Nick Casey on getting barred from Venezuela amid chaos, by Meg Dalton, CJR
- Beaten, knocked down, dragged: A Venezuelan journalist flees country but not the story, by Diego Senior and Jonathan Schienberg, CJR
- Q&A: Why some countries are trying to muzzle Al-Jazeera, by Aya Batrawy, Washington Post
- Fox News host Eric Bolling suing journalist for $50 million over lewd texting story, by Oliver Darcy, CNN
- After North Korea threats, Twitter turns to dark humor, by Nausicaa Renner and Meg Dalton, CJR
- How North Korea news played on front pages around the world, by Mario Garcia, CJR