Podcast: Who is going to pay for journalism?  

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Mathew Ingram, CJR’s chief digital writer discuss The Cairncross Review, a report published in the UK, and the role of tech companies like Google and Facebook on news. They are joined by Josh Young, creator of our trust-based engagement platform, Galley by CJR, who spoke about the idea behind Galley and how it is helping journalists engage in meaningful discussions.
SHOW NOTES:
- The Cairncross Review admits what America won’t about journalism, Emily Bell, CJR
- British Parliament takes aim at Facebook’s ‘digital gangsters’, Jon Allsop, CJR
- Introducing Galley: A new forum to talk about journalism, Kyle Pope, CJR
- Here’s what we are doing with Galley, our discussion forum app, Mathew Ingram, CJR