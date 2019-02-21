Podcast: Who is going to pay for journalism?  

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Mathew Ingram, CJR’s chief digital writer discuss The Cairncross Review, a report published in the UK, and the role of tech companies like Google and Facebook on news. They are joined by Josh Young, creator of our trust-based engagement platform, Galley by CJR, who spoke about the idea behind Galley and how it is helping journalists engage in meaningful discussions.

Zainab Sultan is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @ZainabSultan.