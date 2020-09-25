What was the Notorious RBG like as a source?

How did Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg view the press? And how far did the mythology we built around the “Great Dissenter” stray from reality?
On this week’s Kicker, Betsy West, codirector of the Academy Award–nominated documentary RBG, joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to discuss what it was like to work with Ginsburg, the hagiography around her, and her legacy of optimism.
SHOW NOTES
RBG, directed and produced by Betsy West and Julie Cohen
The Fandom Around R.B.G. Is Out of Step With Reality, Amanda Hess, the New York Times Magazine