We were all raised here: Rochester, Daniel Prude, and a terrible breach of trust

Editor Sheila Rayam and reporter Georgie Silvarole both grew up in Rochester, New York. So did the city’s former police chief La’Ron Singletary and mayor Lovely Warren. When Rochester’s Democrat & Chronicle published a letter from its editorial board calling for Singletary’s resignation following a cover-up of Daniel Prude’s murder, it channeled the community’s shock and pain.

On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Rayam and Silvarole about how they have covered the protests so far, the experience of watching disinformation evolve in real time, and what their newspaper’s role can be in the fight against police brutality.

Daniel Prude shouldn’t have died. That’s why Rochester police need total reform, Editorial Board, Democrat & Chronicle

Rochester protest: A tense game of chess unfolded Wednesday night, Staff reports, Democrat & Chronicle

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.