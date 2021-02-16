Myanmar Now: How to run a paper during a coup

Burmese journalist Swe Win has survived an assassination attempt and detention by his own government. Now he leads his Yangon-based news outlet, Myanmar Now, from exile, and his newsroom is in hiding.

On this week’s Kicker, reporter and essayist E. Tammy Kim, and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speak with Swe Win about journalism under threat in Myanmar, and why he so desperately wants to return despite the threat.

SHOW NOTES

Swe Win on journalism in Myanmar, the coup, and what comes next, E. Tammy Kim, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.