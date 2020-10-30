David Remnick and the View from Trump’s Fifth Avenue

IN 2016, DONALD TRUMP told rally attendees that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing voters. Since then, disqualifying pieces of investigative journalism have glanced off without impact on him or his base.
On this week’s Kicker, David Remnick, editor of the New Yorker, and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, assess how the media has navigated through all of this, less than a week before election day.
SHOW NOTES
An American Tragedy, David Remnick, The New Yorker
Leonard Cohen – Anthem (Live in London)