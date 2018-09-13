Podcast: On Bob Woodward’s sources and journalism in Iraq

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with CJR Tow Editor Sam Thielman about the coverage of Bob Woodward’s blockbuster book, Fear: Trump in the White House. In taking the Trump presidency as his subject, Woodward had to assemble a reliable book from unreliable sources. Then, Sam shares what he learned about media in Iraq during his recent trip to the country. After tight controls of the press under Saddam Hussein, journalists are trying to build a vibrant media ecosystem while battling fake news.

