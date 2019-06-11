Public Editor

Answering your questions about CJR’s new public editors

Following our announcement of four new public editors, journalists wanted to know more about the project. Our Editor in Chief and Publisher Kyle Pope has addressed some questions we’ve received:

Are we partnering with the outlets we’re covering?

 

But, how is a public editor different than a normal critic?

 

Wouldn’t it be better if the news outlets appointed public editors themselves?

 

Why did you choose The New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, and CNN?

 

Does having a public editor really increase trust in the media?

 

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.