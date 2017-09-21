Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…

"I'm not sure if the picture matches the headline." Ha! WGN's #bobkessler is hilarious! …and right. pic.twitter.com/q5Q6luhbJ0 — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) September 11, 2017

I wish I could adequately explain to you how many times I have laughed about this since first seeing it on Twitter ages ago. pic.twitter.com/IrTYxtje1d — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) September 19, 2017

Hilarious headline. Doubles chance of death? What!? From certain to double certain? Hahahahaaaa pic.twitter.com/kl7WBtZGDV — Jessica Eaton (@Jessicae13Eaton) June 15, 2017

This week in hilarious headline typos: pic.twitter.com/UZ8LFDsEMZ — Lisa A. Huston (@LisaHuston88) June 23, 2017

Have a news flub you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.

ICYMI: Here’s what non-fake news looks like

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.