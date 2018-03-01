Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

We’re back at it again! In this week’s lowercase, we have headline flubs from all across the world. Check them out:
And the winner of the 2018 most inappropriate product placement in a newspaper goes to the @Herald_ie pic.twitter.com/85qJUgqNSQ
— Tony Groves (@Trickstersworld) February 19, 2018
Passed around our newsroom today #unfortunateheadlines: pic.twitter.com/ADVVtvdmyU
— Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 18, 2018
Now THATS a surprise. #unfortunateheadlines pic.twitter.com/WuvoV6F4fJ
— Arne Ruddat (EN) (@coENnaga) May 1, 2015
Well, it does grab your attention. #UnfortunateHeadlines pic.twitter.com/jorCC16HMC
— Steve Atkinson (@10NewsAtkinson) March 14, 2014
