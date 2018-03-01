Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

We’re back at it again! In this week’s lowercase, we have headline flubs from all across the world. Check them out:

And the winner of the 2018 most inappropriate product placement in a newspaper goes to the @Herald_ie pic.twitter.com/85qJUgqNSQ — Tony Groves (@Trickstersworld) February 19, 2018

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.