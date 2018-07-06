Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…

ano = anus

año = year

Tildes matter.

So does diversity in a newsroom. https://t.co/Ty5ckbL5tq — Melissa Lyttle (@melissalyttle) June 30, 2018

High school students are having sex at the lowest rates in decades https://t.co/l4sziAyOWe — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) June 14, 2018

Why are headlines about Uranus always funny 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/KKbq9BAHty — Noodle 🌈 (@slutydite) July 3, 2018

@CJR, here's one for your yearly headline bloopers article. https://t.co/16g8Yc7RPd — Suzie Liu (@suziecliu) July 4, 2018

