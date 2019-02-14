Apple goes for the jugular with subscription revenue deal

There have been rumors about a forthcoming Apple News subscription plan for some time now, with the first reports emerging in April last year, when Bloomberg said the company was working on a Netflix-style news service that would include dozens of publishers for one monthly fee. As talks continued, some media companies were said to be reluctant to sign up, and this week it became obvious why: According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant wants to keep 50 percent of the revenue from its subscription program, and it also has no plans to share any of the user data it collects with publishers, including credit-card info and email addresses. The 50 percent of revenue publishers share will also be pooled and split up based on whose content gets the most engagement, according to the Journal report.

To say this proposal caused an outcry would be a massive understatement. For an industry that has seen mounting layoffs—more than 2,000 employees have been let go in recent weeks from BuzzFeed, Vice, HuffPost, and the Gannett and McClatchy chains—and even outright closures of newspapers and magazines, the Apple news came as a significant blow. Many were outraged that one of the world’s most valuable companies, a behemoth with a staggering $245 billion in cash on its books, would take such a significant chunk of the revenue from its proposed plan, while also saying how much it cares about journalism.

Verge writer Casey Newton called it “obscene,” and said the fact Apple could even think of taking a 50 percent share is “a worrying sign about the concentration of tech power in this country.” Another journalist said the move amounted to Apple wanting to “twist the knife.”

The deal includes no access to user data. For publishers and media companies eager to build sustainable businesses of their own by appealing to subscribers, access to user names, credit-card numbers and email addresses might make the 50 percent revenue take more palatable. But keeping all of that data just reinforces how all the power is in Apple’s hands—and every user who signs up for the bundle just adds to that data hoard.

The unfortunate reality, however, is that some publishers may not have much choice when it comes to deciding whether or not to accept Apple’s deal. Giants like The New York Times or the Journal have the heft and the market power to run their own successful subscription businesses, so anything they might get from Apple’s plan is gravy. But smaller publishers don’t have the brand power and their subscription programs are in most cases significantly smaller, which means they need all the revenue help they can get.

The biggest risk with a plan like Apple’s is the same as it was with Facebook’s Instant Articles and video projects, both of which came back to bite publishers badly: Namely, that publishers and media companies make a big bet on the platform, and come to rely on the revenue and/or reach that they get from their huge partner—and then that partner either changes the terms of their deal or doesn’t come up with the revenue they promised. Dozens of publishers made significant bets on video because of Facebook’s pitch about how much it wanted video, and then had to either unwind those investments or in some cases shut down because the promised benefits never emerged.

Part of the reason Mic.com fired its entire staff and sold itself for a fraction of its former value was that it made bets on video that never panned out, and a heavy reliance on Facebook was also part of the driving force behind BuzzFeed’s layoffs of more than 200 employees.

Just like Facebook’s proposals before it, the Apple deal is a classic Faustian bargain. Apple News has enormous reach (more than 90 million readers, according to recent estimates) and that makes it seem hugely appealing to struggling publishers, many of whom have watched their advertising revenue plummet as Google and Facebook have taken over the industry. But the price of this deal isn’t just 50 percent of the revenue; it’s also the incalculable cost of yoking your business and potentially your survival to a third party, one that—for all its heart-warming statements about a commitment to journalism—has its own commercial interests in mind. Never build your house on rented land, someone once said.

It’s insane: It’s probably not surprising that the proposed Apple deal would get significant pushback from many journalists, but even veteran Apple blogger John Gruber criticized the proposal, saying taking 30 percent would be “a bit greedy,” but that taking half the revenue “is insane.”

It’s probably not surprising that the proposed Apple deal would get significant pushback from many journalists, but even veteran Apple blogger John Gruber criticized the proposal, saying taking 30 percent would be “a bit greedy,” but that taking half the revenue “is insane.” The Hunger Games : The idea of a “Spotify for news” sounds good, says Alastair Coote, “until you realise the actual comparison is dozens of artists releasing cover versions of the same song every morning and desperately trying to get the algorithm to put their version ahead of everyone else’s.”

: The idea of a “Spotify for news” sounds good, says Alastair Coote, “until you realise the actual comparison is dozens of artists releasing cover versions of the same song every morning and desperately trying to get the algorithm to put their version ahead of everyone else’s.” Start running : Apple’s proposal should “send publishers running in the other direction,” said The Verge’s Casey Newton. “Nothing the iPhone can do is worth 50 percent of revenue.” Newton also noted that even Facebook, which is not known for being friendly to third parties, let publishers keep 100 percent of their Instant Article revenue.

: Apple’s proposal should “send publishers running in the other direction,” said The Verge’s Casey Newton. “Nothing the iPhone can do is worth 50 percent of revenue.” Newton also noted that even Facebook, which is not known for being friendly to third parties, let publishers keep 100 percent of their Instant Article revenue. The Aggregator: Tech analyst Ben Thompson said in his Stratechery newsletter that Apple is doing what aggregators always do: It is using content from others to attract users, “which makes Apple News more attractive, making publishers ever more reticent to leave, even though they aren’t getting much out of the deal.”

