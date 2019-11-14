Bill Taylor and George Kent give facts an airing

It’s not often, in 2019, that major networks all drop what they’re doing to air the lengthy, meticulous recounting of facts. But yesterday, that’s what we saw. (Well, to some extent.) Ahead of questioning in the first televised impeachment hearing of the Trump era, witnesses Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a State Department bureaucrat, explained their respective vantage points on the Trump–Ukraine scandal in testimony that was part tightly-structured narrative, part foreign policy seminar.

In general, things proceeded decorously from there. The hearing felt like a nostalgia trip, with Kent’s natty bowtie, and Taylor’s old-school glasses, bushy eyebrows, and sonorous, newscaster-ish voice as the finishing touches. As James Poniewozik, TV critic at the Times, wrote afterward, “Taylor’s gravelly composure was the voice, not so much of another person, but another time—a time of authoritative voices that a wide audience found credible.” If the networks had aired the hearing in black and white and added a Cold War crackle to the sound, it wouldn’t have felt incongruous.

Outside, in the full glare of our present informational hellscape, things looked different. (It’s important to note that the hellscape did penetrate the room at times: through Republican Devin Nunes’s tortured opening remarks about the Democrats’ “Star Chamber auditions” for “the low-rent Ukrainian sequel” to the “Russia hoax,” and later through GOP questioning in which fact was too often secondary to conspiracism.) On Twitter, right-wingers spread lies about the hearing via the hashtag #ImpeachmentHoax.

On TV, Fox News was at something approaching its most partisan. Before the hearing even started, Fox & Friends was rolling the pitch: “If there’s no quid or pro you can’t keep saying ‘quid pro quo,’ even though I don’t even know what that means, really,” guest Charles Hurt, of the Washington Times, told host Steve Doocy. “I don’t know what language ‘quid pro quo’ is.” When Adam Schiff, the Democratic lawmaker chairing proceedings, started speaking, Fox flashed up a graphic that had the effect of questioning his credibility; it later did likewise for Taylor. Much later, the network’s primetime opinion hosts let rip. Tucker Carlson—who has been “loudly ignoring” the impeachment story—called the process “stupid.” Sean Hannity called it “THE WORST SHOW ON EARTH,” and demanded it be “shut down immediately.” Over on Fox Business, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, Trump-allied lawyers, told Lou Dobbs that George Soros controls “a large part” of America’s foreign service.

Fox is widely watched, but not everyone gets their news there, of course. The big newspapers and networks—whose nightly newscasts out-rate cable, but tend to get less attention—played the hearing much straighter. The one new revelation of the day—Taylor’s claim that an aide overheard a call between Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, and Trump, then was told, by Sondland, that Trump cares more about “the investigations of Biden” than Ukraine—was front and center, passing the media’s “EXPLOSIVE” (or “startling,” or “huge”) test.

Still, the facts were far from the only consideration: the optics of the hearing drove conversation, too. There was talk of “central casting”; several commentators called Taylor the witness the Democrats thought Robert Mueller would be, back in July. As I wrote yesterday, such chatter isn’t entirely inappropriate—televised impeachment hearings are inevitably, to some extent, a framing exercise. I also wrote, however, that news organizations shouldn’t second-guess what the public finds interesting by declaring the hearing a bust, and on that score, we did see some failures. NBC News said the hearing “lacked the pizazz necessary to capture public attention”; Reuters called it “consequential, but dull.” (On Twitter, both stories took some flak: David Roberts, of Vox, said the latter was “practically a guided tour through media dysfunctions.”)

As with any big national story, meanwhile, it’s easy to forget the Americans following things through the prism of local news. Yesterday, CJR’s Lauren Harris kept an eye on that. These days, cash-strapped local outlets commonly lean on wire stories for national coverage, but some did invest in their own explainers and coverage of how local people see impeachment. Many listeners and viewers found their local airwaves taken over by the hearing, but that wasn’t uniform—if you were watching the Fox station in Washington, DC, for instance, you’d have seen The Wendy Williams Show, not Taylor’s opening statement. In Linton, North Dakota, restaurant-goers were glued to a hearing—about the Dakota Access Pipeline, not impeachment.

Many of those who were watching Kent and Taylor will already have made up their minds about impeachment, of course—the partisan framing in parts of the news media will only have reinforced their views. Across America, however, some viewers—however thin their ranks—will have watched yesterday’s hearing with something approaching an open mind. They will have heard facts. Misleading graphics notwithstanding, of course.

