Black journalists face challenges that stem from systemic racism

The fallout from recent protests over the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor have reignited long-standing concerns on the part of many Black journalists about their roles in the newsrooms they work in, and the value they are given (or not given) by the media companies they work for. In one particularly egregious case, Alexis Johnson, a Black journalist at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was prevented from covering the protests because of a single innocuous, joking tweet. Others have also been silenced in a variety of ways, or had their work tokenized by largely white newsrooms. Journalists at the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and many other leading publications have expressed their experiences of racism in those companies.

We brought together a group of Black journalists this week using CJR’s Galley discussion platform to talk about their experiences with systemic racism in the industry, a group that included CBS News reporter and former Washington Post correspondent Wesley Lowery, author of a recent essay in the New York Times entitled “A Reckoning Over Objectivity, Led by Black Journalists” (which sparked a related discussion series on Galley about whether objectivity has outlived its usefulness). Others who have taken part include Errin Haines, editor-at-large for The 19th, a nonprofit focusing on gender-related issues, and a former national correspondent on race for Associated Press; Karen Attiah, global opinion editor for the Washington Post; Danielle Belton, editor-in-chief of The Root; Alissa Richardson, an assistant professor of journalism at USC Annenberg and author of the recent book Bearing Witness While Black: African Americans, Smartphones and the New Protest #Journalism and Adriana Lacy and Erin Logan, who both work at the Los Angeles Times.

One theme that ran through many of the discussions was the additional work that Black journalists often have to do in newsrooms. On top of often covering stories that involve violence against other Black people, with the associated emotional trauma that can produce, many Black journalists are also called on to give advice about stories written by non-Black reporters, and to educate their colleagues about racism and its effects. “In one of my group texts, this one with two other black male reporters, we recently were all talking about how there’s been a noticeable uptick in ‘Hey – could you give this a glance?’ notes that we’ve gotten from colleagues in recent weeks,” said Lowery. “And, to be clear, almost every black reporter I’ve ever encountered is eager and happy to help, but… there is very little appreciation of the real labor involved in being every person in the newsroom’s ‘black friend.'”

“It’s really, really exhausting,” said Attiah. “And here’s the other part of it — too often we have this idea that covering ‘Black stories’ means covering pain, trauma, and racism, which in and of itself, is not only taxing, but a limited way to look at the totality of what it means to be a Black person in America. We need more stories that center us, without having to constantly cater or explain ourselves to a white gaze. We are more than just our pain and trauma.” Erin Logan made a similar point. AndRichardson, from USC Annenberg, said: “Newsrooms can re-create some of the most objectionable forms of racism when they refuse to promote qualified Black reporters, dismiss their story ideas, pigeon-hole them as only fit to report so-called ‘Black’ stories, and compound marginalization for Black women or Black queer communities. One of the reasons I left the newsroom is that I believed I could tell more stories about Black life from outside that structure. Many Black journalists leave for this reason too.”

Adriana Lacy said that as student starting out in journalism, “I knew that finding success would be challenging. I knew that I would often enter newsrooms and journalism spaces that have few Black people. Still, even knowing all of these things, it was still extremely jarring entering this industry. I’ve definitely seen my judgment called into question on issues about politics or race and felt like I wasn’t given an opportunity because of my Blackness.” Today on Galley, we’ll be continuing the discussion of these issues with Cierra Hinton, executive director and publisher of Scalawag; Jane Coaston from Vox; Alexandria Neason from CJR; Nicole Ellis from the Washington Post; Howard French from Columbia’s journalism school; Naomi Nix from Bloomberg; Kaitlyn Wells from Wirecutter; and Makeda Easter from the LA Times. And on Friday we will have a day-long roundtable discussion with all of our interviewees.

Mental health : Alissa Richardson talked about her friend and former colleague Darran Simon, a journalist at the Washington Post and a former Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma fellow who died as a result of suicide in April. “While there is so much stigma around mental health, it is time for newsrooms to examine the trauma that comes with reporting Black pain, over and over again,” Richardson said. “And while I want my friend to be defined by his incredible body of work with the Miami Herald , CNN , Newsday and the Washington Post , any conversation that we have about Black people in newsrooms that does not involve mental health seems disingenuous to me.”

Education : The only way out of this cycle is “for people to actually bother to educate themselves about those different from them,” said Danielle Belton . “As a Black woman, I couldn’t have survived high school, let alone my career in journalism, if I didn’t understand white people, white culture, white history, etc. I just wouldn’t have made it. But white people can go from birth to the grave not knowing anything about someone different from them because it’s not required of them to learn. The only way out of putting all the burden of blackness on black people is for white people to do the hard work of education themselves about race, redlining, slavery, Jim Crow, as well as other aspects of Black history.”

Free and fair : Journalism is one of the pillars of democracy, said Errin Haines , “and if we are not constantly striving for a more free and fair press, we are not doing our part as part of that democracy to perfect this union.” The question for Black journalists need to answer, she said, is “are you working in a newsroom where you are celebrated, or just tolerated? Newsroom culture matters; as with any workplace, journalists should expect the working conditions and support that allow them to do their best and highest work. It is immoral to ask journalists to confront systemic racism in its pages, on air or online, only to have to confront the systemic racism in their newsrooms. Newsroom leaders should be asking themselves in this moment: Am I part of the problem, or part of the solution?”

