A source backtracks, raising questions about CNN’s scoop

After serving as an anonymous source for a bombshell scoop and then lying about it on national television, Lanny Davis is coming clean. Davis, Michael Cohen’s attorney, tells BuzzFeed’s Steven Perlberg that he was an anonymous source for CNN’s scoop that reported Cohen had claimed Trump had prior knowledge of the infamous meeting between his son and Russians in June 2016. Davis had previously denied being the source of that information.

Backing up a bit: On July 26, CNN published a story reporting Cohen’s claims, and further stating that Cohen was willing to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller what he knew. The article, by Jim Sciutto, Carl Bernstein, and Marshall Cohen, appeared to contradict Trump’s denials that he had any prior knowledge of the meeting, and came weeks before Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations, which he said he committed at the direction of Trump. The claims in the story were based on “sources with knowledge” of the events, who were granted anonymity.

Other outlets quickly rushed to confirm CNN’s reporting, and Davis provided that confirmation to at least some of them; both The Washington Post and the New York Post outed Davis as their anonymous source once he began backing away from that position over the weekend. He told the Post that he “could not independently corroborate” the assertions he previously made on background and on the record, and his statements turned scrutiny upon the original CNN story. Davis further complicated matters by telling Anderson Cooper last week that he was not the source of CNN’s story. (“I made a mistake,” Davis told Perlberg regarding his appearance with Cooper. “I did not mean to be cute.”)

CNN cited “sources”—plural—with knowledge of the claims attributed to Cohen, so Davis’s walk-back doesn’t necessarily mean the story was incorrect. A network spokesperson told Perlberg, “We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it.”

Without knowledge of CNN’s full sourcing, it’s impossible to pass judgment on its story, but Davis’s actions certainly call into question the article’s premise. They also highlight the dangers of relying heavily on anonymous sources. The initial CNN story, as well as The Washington Post’s follow-up, stated that Davis had declined to comment on the record, even though he was being cited as an anonymous source in those same stories. This practice—allowing a source to officially demure while using what they say “on background” to report a piece—can leave readers feeling deceived once the source is unmasked.

The entire saga also demonstrates the perils of relying on unreliable narrators, a group that political reporters have no paucity of options to choose from. So CNN is left defending an anonymously sourced story in which one of the sources has discredited himself. Readers don’t know who the other sources are, and are asking valid questions about what Cohen claims to know. Standing by your journalists’ reporting is fine if warranted, but in this case, some transparency is needed.

Below, more on Davis’s reversal and the mess it has created.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.