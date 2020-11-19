Congress and the platforms: The circus is back in town

While the president continues to rant about conspiracies he believes denied him the election, the Senate Judiciary Committee decided to hold yet another hearing into the alleged misbehavior of Facebook and Twitter. This comes less than a month after the Senate Commerce Committee held a very similar hearing into the two social platforms, which consisted mostly of members like Senator Ted Cruz making a show of badgering Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey. The main topic of conversation was why Twitter chose to block users from posting links to a New York Post story that contained unsubstantiated claims about Hunter Biden (Twitter changed its policy before the hearing. It allowed users to link to the story with a warning about its unverified status). This week’s hearing was equally frustrating.

That could be because the topic of the Senate Judiciary hearing was exactly the same as the Senate Commerce hearing—namely, the blocking and down-ranking of the Post story by Twitter and Facebook, and the fact that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects the platforms from liability for those kinds of decisions. The same arguments were trotted out by many of the same people, including Senator Cruz, who again made a show of badgering Dorsey about whether he would put a warning on a tweet the senator planned to post about alleged election fraud. “I don’t think it’s useful to get into hypotheticals,” Dorsey said, before adding that a warning probably wouldn’t be applied. “Well I’m going to test that, because I’m going to tweet that and see what you put on it,” Cruz blustered.

The fact that Twitter changed its policy not long after it blocked the Post story seemed to take at least some of the wind out of the Judiciary Committee’s sails. It’s a lot easier to get worked up about censorship if you’re talking about actually blocking a link or deactivating someone’s account, as opposed to just adding a small warning. Not that Cruz didn’t try: he tried to argue that adding a warning makes Twitter into a publisher rather than a platform, and thus renders it ineligible to be protected by Section 230. “You’re a publisher when you’re doing that,” he said. “You’re entitled to take a policy position, but you don’t get to pretend you’re not a publisher and get a special benefit under Section 230 as a result.”

From the magazine: What Journalism Can Learn From Mutual Aid

This has become a popular refrain for some Republicans who seek ways to attack Twitter and Facebook for what they allege to be censorship wielded against them. But as Gilad Edelman at Wired noted, this is a deliberate misunderstanding of Section 230—which doesn’t create a distinction between platforms that don’t edit any of their content, and therefore get Section 230 protection, and “publishers” who do edit content and therefore aren’t protected. The whole rationale for Section 230—as one of its creators, Senator Ron Wyden, has pointed out a number of times—was to protect digital service providers from retaliation for moderating their content. In other words, exactly what Cruz and some of his colleagues are engaged in. And most of the members of the committee seemed to ignore the fact that the First Amendment also gives Facebook and Twitter the right to engage in their own speech online.

There were a few bright spots in the hearing. Some of the Republican members of the committee admitted, as The Verge pointed out, that calling for government regulation of speech on a platform didn’t seem like a great idea, especially when those regulations might be created by a Democratic administration. Senator Ben Sasse said he thought it was odd that “so many in my party are zealous to do this right now, when you would have an incoming administration of the other party that would be writing the rules and regulations about it.” And while Senator Lindsay Graham criticized Twitter for acting as an editor in blocking the Post story, he also said in his opening statement that “my advice would be to allow the industry itself to develop best business practices to protect the sites against terrorism and child exploitation and other concerns.” Words that no doubt came as music to the ears of Dorsey and Zuckerberg.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Here’s more on the tech platforms:

What happens now : The Senate hearing pondered what happens to Donald Trump’s accounts when he is no longer president. Twitter in particular has stopped short of taking action against Trump’s tweets in some cases because he is the president and therefore what he says is considered newsworthy. Dorsey said once he leaves office, that will no longer be the case. “If an account suddenly is not a world leader anymore, that particular policy goes away,” he said. Zuckerberg, however, said there would be no change to the way Facebook moderates Trump’s posts after he leaves.

: The Senate hearing pondered what happens to Donald Trump’s accounts when he is no longer president. Twitter in particular has stopped short of taking action against Trump’s tweets in some cases because he is the president and therefore what he says is considered newsworthy. Dorsey said once he leaves office, that will no longer be the case. “If an account suddenly is not a world leader anymore, that particular policy goes away,” he said. Zuckerberg, however, said there would be no change to the way Facebook moderates Trump’s posts after he leaves. The House wins : After a year-long investigation into the four major digital platforms—Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google—the House Committee on Antitrust came out with a lengthy report detailing some of the anti-competitive behavior it alleges the platforms have engaged in. The report also proposed some remedies, including the potential breakup of some of the companies, although this caused a rift with some of the Republican members of the committee.

: After a year-long investigation into the four major digital platforms—Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google—the House Committee on Antitrust came out with a lengthy report detailing some of the anti-competitive behavior it alleges the platforms have engaged in. The report also proposed some remedies, including the potential breakup of some of the companies, although this caused a rift with some of the Republican members of the committee. YouTube missing : Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School and affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, writes for Wired magazine about how curious it is that YouTube, Google’s video-hosting platform, doesn’t get more attention from the kind of Congressional hearings that Facebook and Twitter routinely have to sit through. “YouTube’s general public relations and governance policy over the years has been to be more opaque, keep its head down, keep quiet, and let the other platforms take the heat [and] it’s generally gotten away with it,” says Douek.

: Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School and affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, writes for magazine about how curious it is that YouTube, Google’s video-hosting platform, doesn’t get more attention from the kind of Congressional hearings that Facebook and Twitter routinely have to sit through. “YouTube’s general public relations and governance policy over the years has been to be more opaque, keep its head down, keep quiet, and let the other platforms take the heat [and] it’s generally gotten away with it,” says Douek. Antitrust remedies: After the House of Representatives came out with its report on the four digital giants and antitrust, CJR convened a virtual discussion series using our Galley discussion platform about what the government should do to deal with anti-competitive behavior. Experts who took part included Barry Lynn of the Open Markets Institute; Adrianne Jeffries of The Markup; Elettra Bietti, an SJD candidate at Harvard Law School and an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center; Alex Kantrowitz, a former journalist with BuzzFeed who writes a newsletter called Big Technology, and Zephyr Teachout, an associate professor of law at Fordham University.

Other notable stories:

From the magazine: The Influencer Commentariat

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.