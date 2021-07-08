Facebook launches Bulletin, its Substack challenger

Three months ago, Facebook announced that it would offer a new platform for writers and journalists to publish subscription newsletters—a platform very similar to that already offered by Substack, the venture capital-funded startup that has helped make subscription email newsletters a hot topic in journalistic circles over the past year. Last week, Facebook officially launched its new platform, which it called Bulletin, along with a slate of high-profile writers, including author Malcolm Gladwell and sports reporter Erin Andrews. A blog post from Campbell Brown, the company’s vice president of global news partnerships, and Anthea Watson Strong, product manager for news, said that Facebook has partnered with “a small, diverse group of voices… some of whom are up-and-coming writers looking to find and build their audience, while others already have a long history of work and a sizable following.”

In addition to Gladwell and Andrews, the content creators who have partnered with the company so far include Jessica Yellin, a former White House correspondent for CNN; Ron Claiborne, a former ABC News correspondent; Mitch Albom, sportswriter and author of such books as Tuesdays With Morrie; and Tyler Cowen, a high-profile economist and founder of the blog Marginal Revolution. Although Bulletin is not currently accepting any new contributors, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, said in a Facebook Live audio session held as part of the launch that he hopes to convince local journalists to use the platform in the future. “Part of what I think we can try to do here is make a real investment in local news,” he said.

How the company would decide which local journalists to include was not disclosed, but Facebook said earlier this year that it intends to spend $5 million “to support local journalists interested in starting or continuing their work on our new platform for independent writers.” At that time, the company opened up an application process and said successful applicants would be paid a multi-year licensing fee and receive other monetization tools and services, but would have to commit to engaging with their audience “through Facebook tools such as Groups, live discussions, and other features.”

Whether Facebook will come under fire for the writers it selects remains to be seen, but its competitor has definitely felt the heat for appealing to—and in some cases, paying—writers who have controversial opinions, or who engage in what some see as hate speech aimed at disadvantaged groups. A number of writers with Substack newsletters have quit to move to other services because of what they say is intolerance towards trans people published by the platform. Under the “Substack Pro” program, certain writers have received cash advances, which they have to pay back from future subscription revenue; some also get other benefits, including health insurance and legal support.

Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie wrote in March that the company tries to be neutral when it comes to the content it publishes, and that its Pro advances are “business decisions, not editorial ones.” (A day earlier, one of the company’s other co-founders tweeted “Defund the thought police” after some criticism of its Pro program appeared on Twitter.) For the most part, Facebook seems to have done its best to choose writers for its Bulletin launch who are unlikely to be controversial. While there has been some criticism of Malcolm Gladwell for the liberties he takes with the research he bases his columns on, he’s a fairly anodyne choice compared with someone like Glenn Greenwald, Substack author and former Intercept journalist. Of course, the past few years have proven that almost any subject, including sports, can become controversial.

Substack isn’t the only competitor for Facebook’s new Bulletin service. Twitter entered the subscription newsletter game in January, when it acquired a company called Revue, which offers a subscription platform for newsletters. (Twitter reportedly tried and failed to acquire Substack last year.) Twitter clearly has the resources to compete with Substack, and possibly with Facebook as well; it has a market value of more than $38 billion. The company said it plans to integrate Revue into Twitter in a number of ways, including allowing people to sign up for newsletters from those they follow, and even paying writers with newsletters in return for converting Twitter users into newsletter subscribers.

Golden handcuffs : According to technology writer Casey Newton (whose newsletter is published on Substack), there is a crucial difference between Facebook’s offering and Substack . “Every article I read last week noted Bulletin’s email portability,” he writes. “But an important piece of fine print mostly got left out of the narrative: at launch, and maybe for a long time, Bulletin subscribers are only able to make purchases using Facebook’s own payment platform, Facebook Pay. And should you leave Bulletin, you can’t export those customer relationships.” Substack allows writers to export payment info.

War chest : In April, Axios reported that Substack was in the process of raising a new round of venture funding worth $65 million, which would theoretically value the company at $650 million . In a blog post, the company said that it planned to use the money to expand its program of giving writers and journalists advances in order to allow them to quit their jobs and join the platform , as well as more fellowships, grants, mentorship programs, and other resources. The company said it also wants to invest in initiatives to support local news.

Unfair tactics : Facebook says it won’t charge writers anything for hosting their content, unlike Substack (which charges ten percent of revenues) and Twitter’s Revue (which charges five percent). Washington Post tech writer Will Oremus says that this approach “exemplifies a strategy that some critics think should be illegal”— namely, undercutting rivals by offering things for free . “The world’s wealthiest companies routinely launch new products free or at money-losing costs that smaller rivals can’t manage without going out of business,” Oremus writes. “Whether that’s an unfair business practice that merits antitrust scrutiny or just good old-fashioned competition depends on whom you ask.”

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.