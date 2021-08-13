Facebook’s excuses for shutting down research ring hollow

Last week, Facebook shut down the personal accounts of several researchers affiliated with New York University. It said that their work—including a browser extension called Ad Observer, which allows users to share the ads that they are shown in their Facebook news feeds—violated the social network’s privacy policies. The company said that while it wants to help social scientists with their work, it can’t allow user information to be shared with third parties, in part because of the consent decree it signed with the Federal Trade Commission as part of a $5 billion settlement in the Cambridge Analytica case in 2018. Researchers, including some of those who were involved in the NYU project, said Facebook’s behavior was not surprising, given the company’s long history of dragging its feet when it comes to sharing information. And not long after Facebook used the FTC consent decree as a justification for the shutdown, the federal agency took the unusual step of making public a letter it sent to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, stating that if the company had contacted the FTC about the research, “we would have pointed out that the consent decree does not bar Facebook from creating exceptions for good-faith research in the public interest.”

To discuss how Facebook responded in this case, its track record when it comes to social-science research, and the way that other platforms such as Twitter treat researchers, CJR brought together a number of experts using our Galley discussion platform. The group included Laura Edelson, a doctoral candidate in computer science at NYU and one of the senior scientists on the Ad Observatory team; Jonathan Mayer, a professor at Princeton and former chief technologist with the Federal Communication Commission; Julia Angwin, founder and editor-in-chief of The Markup, a data-driven investigative reporting startup that has a similar ad research tool called Citizen Browser; Neil Chilson, a fellow at the Charles Koch Institute and former chief technologist at the Federal Trade Commission; Nathalie Marechal of Ranking Digital Rights; and Rebekah Tromble, a professor in the School of Media & Public Affairs at George Washington University and director of the Institute for Data, Democracy & Politics at George Washington University.

Edelson has said the drastic action Facebook took against her and the rest of the team was the culmination of a series of escalating threats about the group’s research, but that she also has good relationships with some people at the social network. (They are currently lobbying the company to get their accounts reinstated.) “Facebook’s behavior toward our group has been… complicated,” she said. Since the group studies the safety and efficacy of Facebook’s systems around political ads and misinformation, Edelson said “there is always going to be an inherent tension.,” But, she said, there are several people she has worked with at Facebook who are “smart and dedicated.” One thing that makes the company’s behavior somewhat confusing is that the user information Facebook says it is specifically trying to protect consists of the names of advertisers in its political ad program, which are publicly available through its own Ad Library. “Those are, technically speaking, Facebook user names,” Edelson says. “We think they are public, and Facebook is saying they are not.”

As for the company’s justification for the shutdown, which rested in part on the FTC consent decree, Mayer—who worked in enforcement at the Federal Communications Commission—says that even without the FTC’s own repudiation of this argument, he doesn’t see any legal case for liability stemming from the NYU research, and even if Facebook genuinely perceived a risk, he says, “they could have easily reached out to FTC and obtained guidance. That’s routine regulatory practice.” Neil Chilson, however, disagrees. “Having spent 4+ years at the FTC and having participated in dozens of investigations and enforcement actions during that time, it is blindingly obvious to me that the NYU research project creates a heightened risk to the company, particularly under its 2019 consent decree with the FTC,” he said. For a company “with a giant target on its back,” anything that went wrong with the Ad Observer project could create heightened legal risk, he said.

Tromble has experience working not just with Facebook but with Twitter: she is working with a group to research the impact Facebook may have had on the 2020 election, and she is also the head of a team of international researchers who were selected by Twitter to research the health of the discourse on the network, and how to improve it. She said she was “honestly quite dismayed” at the action Facebook took against the NYU research team, whose work she said was impressive. “I’ve worked with and talked to many people at the company for years, and there are quite a few with whom I see eye-to-eye and who are very supportive of independent research and accountability,” she said. “However, there are many at Facebook who see independent scrutiny as a risk.” Tromble, who was involved in the early stages of the Social Science One project, a much-hyped partnership designed to share Facebook data, said she “went into the project with cautious optimism, which quickly turned to frustration,” and that even when data was provided, it was of “limited utility.”

Congressional questions : In the wake of Facebook’s decision in the NYU case, three Democratic senators sent a letter to the company asking it to explain in more detail why it terminated the researchers’ accounts . “While we agree that Facebook must safeguard user privacy, it is similarly imperative that Facebook allow credible academic researchers and journalists like those involved in the Ad Observatory project to conduct independent research that will help illuminate how the company can better tackle misinformation, disinformation, and other harmful activity that is proliferating on its platforms,” the senators wrote.

Trouble with Twitter : Tromble said that until fairly recently, she would have described working on research with Twitter “in much less charitable terms than challenging,” because while the company said it wanted to help researchers, it didn’t really know how to go about it . “We quickly discovered that there simply wasn’t a good understanding of what academic researchers do and how to support our work,” she said. “And no one in the company had enough buy-in to provide the type of support, and data—especially data—that we needed. About a year ago, however, we started to see some breakthroughs.” Newer staff have been much more accommodating to the needs of her team, she said.

There ought to be a law : Technology writer Casey Newton wrote in his newsletter, Platformer, that he wonders why “we built a world in which so much civic discourse takes place inside a handful of giant digital shopping malls,” and that one response to the way Facebook treats researchers is for Congress to pass a law . “It could write national privacy legislation, for example, and create a dedicated carveout for qualified academic researchers. It could require platforms to disclose more data in general, to academics and everyone else. It could establish a federal agency dedicated to the oversight of online communication platforms.” The alternative, he writes, “as always, is to wait for platforms to regulate themselves—and to continuously be disappointed by the result.”

