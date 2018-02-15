The media today: ‘No words’ following school shooting in Florida

“It’s just catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. “A child of God is dead,” said CNN contributor Philip Mudd. “I’m kind of surprised it happened here, but I’m not really shocked,” Ryan Kadel, a 17-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, told The Washington Post. “School shootings happen all the time, and then the news just forgets about them.”

At least 17 people are dead following another school shooting on American soil, this one in the South Florida town of Parkland. Yesterday’s tragedy is the US’s third-deadliest school shooting, and one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern American history. Coverage of the event followed a now-familiar pattern, with cable news shots of students being evacuated, and somber contributors speaking with anchors who seemed resigned to covering these sort of tragedies on a regular basis. Wrapping up an interview with a congressman, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said, “Let’s hope it stops. But clearly it won’t.”

One notable difference from coverage of past school shootings was the prevalence of social media postings from students still in the building. Videos of students sheltering in classrooms as gunshots echoed from offscreen provided a terrifying window into the experiences of those trapped in the middle of the chaos. Several outlets also shared text messages that students sent to loved ones.

A common theme across the coverage was just how normal these mass casualty events feel. Every few months, it seems, early reports of a shooting—at a school, a church, a concert—lead to news bulletins and breaking coverage followed by hours of somber analysis, thoughts and prayers from some and calls to legislative action from others. But nearly two decades after Columbine, the only thing that’s changed is the technology by which audiences experience the carnage. As Blitzer said, it’s clear we will be back here.

Below, more from the coverage of a horrifying, all-too-familiar event.

A somber chronicle: During Fox News’s breaking coverage, Shepard Smith listed every school shooting since Columbine.

President Trump offered his condolences to the victims and their families on Twitter, but didn’t comment publicly. “I remember being at the White House on Dec. 14, 2012, the day of Sandy Hook,” The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker noted. “Obama went into the briefing room that afternoon to address the American people. A different WH approach today. Trump hasn’t spoken on camera, and his staff just called a lid.” Can the media do better?: Following the killing of 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November, CJR’s Jon Allsop looked at ways journalists could improve their coverage of mass shooting events.

Relevant again: The Onion once again had cause to run its story title "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens," but this time there was a twist. "When I wrote this headline, I had no idea it would be applied to the high school a mile from my house," former Onion editor Jason Roeder tweeted.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.