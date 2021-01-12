Fox News and the real insurrection

If there’s one thing that Fox News could use, it’s more right-wing opinion programming. Yesterday, Fox announced a scheduling reshuffle that, among other tweaks, will see Martha MacCallum’s news show replaced in the 7pm Eastern hour by a new opinion program with a rotating cast of hosts; Brian Kilmeade, of Fox & Friends, will go first, while MacCallum will take over the 3pm hour that once belonged to Shep Smith, prior to his dramatic walkout in 2019. Fox critics have long criticized the network’s designation of MacCallum as a “news” host; in October, Media Matters for America, a progressive watchdog group, accused her of pushing right-wing talking points “nearly every day.” Her successors in the evening time slot will be spared the pretense. CNN’s Brian Stelter called the schedule change “a further shift toward the incendiary programming that Fox viewers overwhelmingly prefer.” Matt Gertz, of Media Matters, wrote yesterday that the move constitutes Fox “throwing in the towel on its ‘news’ side.”

Fox said in October that it would introduce “new formats” after the election, and network staffing shake-ups are routine when there’s a change of administration—John Roberts, for instance, is leaving his role as Fox’s chief White House correspondent to take up a daytime co-anchor role. Still, the reshuffle comes against a backdrop of ratings challenges for Fox, especially in the all-important 25-54 age demographic. To its left, Fox has recently trailed CNN (and, late last week, MSNBC) among that group; to its right, Fox began, in the aftermath of the election, to lose viewers to even more rabid rivals including Newsmax—in general terms, Fox has remained far ahead of Newsmax, but the latter network scored a notable breakthrough on December 7, when it beat MacCallum’s show in the 7pm hour in the 25-54 demo. Stelter reported yesterday that the post-election growth of Newsmax caused “consternation” at Fox, and that Rupert Murdoch, the network’s owner, was “directly involved” in the new schedule; one source went so far as to tell Stelter that the changes reflect that “Newsmax won.” (Fox denied to Stelter that the changes stemmed from post-election competition and pointed to its October statement as evidence, though that statement did not go into specifics.)

In the aftermath of the election, a narrative took hold, in some quarters, that Trump and Fox were at “war,” based, in part, on supposed instances of the network standing up to Trump’s deranged lies about the result. As I wrote in late November, this was overblown—it may have been true on Trump’s end, since he demands unbridled fealty of his boosters, but Fox propagandists and their guests, including Trump’s conspiracy-spraying election lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, routinely indulged the fantasy. (Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on November 9: “Many are trying to steal this election from President Trump.”) In the nine days after the election was called for Joe Biden, Media Matters logged hundreds of instances of denialism on Fox’s air, with many of them coming on “news” programming. Last month, after Smartmatic, a voting-tech company smeared as part of the election conspiracy, threatened legal action, several Fox opinion shows aired a bizarre segment effectively fact-checking their own coverage. Last week, Dominion, another voting-tech firm, sued Powell for defamation, and asked Fox and other media companies that gave Powell a platform to retract her claims or preserve documents. “None of this would have been possible without other individuals and without other media outlets that have their own responsibility,” Thomas Clare, a lawyer for Dominion, told the Washington Post. “And we’re looking at all of them.”

Then came the Capitol insurrection, which has served as a belated wake-up call for many people, but not, it would seem, for many people on Fox. Personalities on the network have offered some condemnation of the attack—and even some criticism of Trump for stoking it—but viewers have also been subjected to a parade of rationalization and whataboutism. On the day of the insurrection, MacCallum, of news fame, compared it to the recent graffitiing of the Republican senator Josh Hawley’s home, and called it (the insurrection, not the graffiti) “a huge victory” for the mob, which, she said, had just “disrupted the system in an enormous way.” In the aftermath, Laura Ingraham suggested that the mob may have been infiltrated by left-wing activists (it was not), and Sean Hannity said that the insurrectionists were not “truly” Trump fans. On Friday, Hannity turned on the real villains of the week: Madonna and Kathy Griffin.

After Democrats said they planned to impeach Trump again, Fox opinionators echoed the risible Republican talking point that such a move would be provocative; after Twitter banned Trump, they pivoted to bash Big Tech. Yesterday morning, Jeanine Pirro compared Amazon’s decision to boot Parler, an app popular among right-wing extremists, from its web-hosting services to Kristallnacht—the night, in 1938, when Nazis in Germany killed around one hundred Jewish people and arrested tens of thousands more; last night, Tucker Carlson interviewed Hawley, a chief Trump enabler, and asked him, with quivering indignation, about Simon & Schuster scrapping Hawley’s book deal. Back on the “news” side, Bill Hemmer asked Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesperson, whether Trump felt “emasculated” by social media companies. The stupidity of Gidley’s response—that Trump is “the most masculine person, I think, to ever hold the White House”—risked obscuring the stupidity of Hemmer’s question.

Michael M. Grynbaum, of the New York Times, wrote over the weekend that Fox’s insurrection coverage is revealing of the path forward for the network as Trump prepares to leave office—as a “MAGA safe space” for grieving Trump fans who feel threatened by the tyrannical leftism of the *checks notes* Biden administration. Grynbaum also noted that Carlson, during his show on Friday, slammed Twitter while only mentioning Trump’s name twice. That nugget reminded me of a point Stelter made repeatedly in the fall, when he was promoting his book about Fox: that, as he told Vox, the network’s “brand has been built on the years when it is against Democrats, and they’re pretty open about this. This is not something they hide from. It’s something they acknowledge to advertisers. It’s something they sell to cable operators.” The Biden era, in this light, could, if anything, be an opportunity for the network: the millstone of Trump’s frequently indefensible presidency will be lifted from around its propagandists’ necks (even if they wore it lightly), with oppositional outrage—aimed at the real fascists in the White House, not to mention the media, the academy, Silicon Valley, and so on—as the undiluted order of the day.

It’s worth briefly stating the obvious here: this is all a choice. For all the talk of ratings pressure and Newsmax “winning,” Fox remains a behemoth in a way that its right-wing TV rivals are not, endowed with huge financial and moral power. Baseless outrage sells, but it isn’t inevitable—it dominates Fox’s air because Fox’s management, from Murdoch down, wants it to. The new programming changes are just another reminder of that. We’ve all seen the consequences.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.