The media today: New book looks at Trump’s White House through a media lens

In the early pages of Howard Kurtz’s Media Madness, published yesterday by Regnery, the Fox News host makes it clear where his sympathies lie. Relating the incident in which White House counselor Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts” to defend the administration’s demonstrably false position regarding Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd size, Kurtz writes that Conway “had meant equally accurate explanations, like ‘two plus two equals four’ and ‘three plus one equals four.” Nevermind the fact that, in this equation, three plus one would have to equal “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period.” For the remainder of the book, Kurtz sticks to this game plan: minimizing administration abnormalities and casting the media as hyperbolic and mean-spirited.

“My greatest fear,” Kurtz writes, “is that organized journalism has badly lost its way in the Trump era and may never fully recover.” The press has gone off track, according to Kurtz, because it has collectively decided to throw away old approaches in response to a president who breaks every political norm.

The host of Fox News’s media analysis Sunday show, Kurtz portrays himself one of the few honest brokers in the business. “I don’t like either party,” he informs his readers. “My brand has always been fairness.” To reinforce the point, he quotes Trump—twice—needling him for his supposed neutrality. “Your problem is that you’re too down the middle,” Trump says at one point. Later, “You’ve gone neutral on me.”

Kurtz certainly had plenty of juicy source material to work with, but his “neutrality” paints a different picture of the White House than we’re used to. Presidential advisors are generally cast as beleaguered, slightly overmatched, but ultimately hard-working civil servants. Journalists and pundits—“media sharks”—are irresponsible aggressors. Trump himself is largely just playing a strategic game. In a representative example of the harshest criticism Kurtz aims at the Oval Office, he describes Trump’s reaction to a terror attack in London in which the president responds by attacking the city’s first Muslim mayor. “It was not Trump’s finest hour,” Kurtz writes.

While Kurtz focuses on the coverage by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and even conservative publications like National Review (as well as a bizarre fixation on Keith Olbermann), he largely abstains from interrogating the relationship between Trump and the media outlets most sympathetic to his positions. Fox News gets glancing mentions and no substantive analysis, and far-right outlets Breitbart and the Daily Caller receive little attention.

What’s exasperating about the book is that the relationship between the administration and the media deserves an in-depth study. There was an argument to be made here—that the mainstream press has erred in it calibration of outrage and concern, focusing more on Trump’s style than the substance of what he attempts—but Kurtz tracks too far in the anti-anti-Trump direction and his criticisms ring hollow.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.