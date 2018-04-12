Journalists at the Chicago Tribune, long an anti-labor stronghold, informed management on Wednesday that they are preparing to unionize. The announcement marks the latest data point in a unionization trend that has seen organizing at both digital-only outlets and legacy print organizations.

Recent layoffs, scant benefits, and outsized executive salaries all reportedly played a role in the effort by Tribune staffers to organize with The NewsGuild-CWA. “There’s an uprising among journalists—a fight for the heart and soul of the profession,” NewsGuild President Bernie Lunzer said in a statement. “It’s evident in the union organizing campaigns. It’s also evident in the defiant actions of the editors of the Denver Post and in the reaction to the outrageous demands of Sinclair Broadcasting.”

NPR’s David Folkenflik broke the news, writing that the move is “unlikely to go over well with corporate owner Tronc,” which sold the LA Times shortly after staffers there voted to form a union. The sale of the Times to local billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has yet to officially close, and a report on pay disparities released by the paper’s guild Wednesday provides a window into one of the first issues he will likely have to address.

Based on data provided by Tronc for 323 journalists, the LA Times Guild found that women and people of color generally make less than white men. The results may not be surprising, but they are stark.

“It’s painful to see this, and that pain is compounded by the fact that we aren’t just underpaid now, in this moment. We have been for years, and that makes a huge difference,” Times metro reporter Sarah Parvini tweeted. “Tronc could have fixed this. Now, we are working to fix it ourselves.” Some of the disparities are attributed to lopsided demographics at the paper, where senior journalists are more likely to be white and male, but the guild’s review found “significant and persistent gaps even when comparing women and people of color to their male and white peers in the same jobs, with similar experience.”

As demonstrated by recent battles at the Times and Denver Post, journalists are pushing back forcefully against profit-squeezing cuts that jeopardize their papers’ missions. The wave of unionization, even at outlets long hostile to organized labor, signals a new front in the fight for a future at some of the nation’s most prestigious titles.

The Trib responds: Splinter’s David Uberti obtained a memo written by Tribune Editor and Publisher Bruce Dold in which he acknowledged the union drive and said “everyone in Chicago Tribune management has the utmost respect for the decisions you make and for your rights on this issue.”

Last week, staffers at Montana’s Missoula Independent announced their intention to create a union, the Missoulian’s Dillon Kato reported. On the digital front: The Daily Beast’s Maxwell Tani reports on a tense meeting between Univision executive Sameer Deen and Gizmodo Media Group staffers. Tani reports that Deen was unable to provide details about the company’s financial future. In a statement, the union representing GMG employees told Tani that its members “went to the all-hands meeting with Sameer expecting more clarity on the changes at Univision, and unfortunately we got very little.”

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.