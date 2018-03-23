The media today: Russian journalists join #MeToo, as parliament looks away

Questions about the staying power of the #MeToo movement—triggered by reporting on Harvey Weinstein from The New York Times and The New Yorker—began circulating almost as soon as the watershed moment began. Reactions to reports of sexual harassment in the West have largely been met by positive, if not horrified, reactions from readers, celebrities, and politicians. And in many cases, they have come with tangible consequences for badly behaving men. But in Russia, where a senior lawmaker is accused of having groped and forcibly kissed female journalists, the government response has largely been mocking.

Yesterday, nearly two dozen Russian news outlets declared boycotts on the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, after an ethics committee cleared a lawmaker accused of sexually harassing female journalists of any wrongdoing. Some outlets announced that its reporters would no longer professionally interact with Leonid E. Slutsky, a member of a right-wing nationalist group called the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, while others, such as radio outlet Ekho Moskvy, withdrew its reporters from the chamber entirely. The station’s editor in chief told The New York Times that it no longer considered the chamber safe for journalists of any sex. At least three other outlets will also remove its reporters from the chamber. The boycott is a notable show of unity among journalists, and one that actively makes their jobs more difficult. In the US, as women stepped forward in the swell of #MeToo, prominent journalists were investigated and in many cases suspended and fired. Calls and commitments to making newsrooms safer were plentiful. But such radical opposition as a boycott in response to gender-based harassment and violence has yet to take hold here—in any industry.

Accusations against Slutsky made by two unnamed journalists were first reported in February by an independent broadcaster called TV Rain. Ekaterina Kotrikadze, deputy chief editor of the New York-based, Russian language outlet RTVI, came forward later that month publicly accusing Slutsky. In all, three female journalists eventually stepped forward with allegations against Slutsky. Kotrikadze recounted her experience to CNN, saying that Slutsky invited her into his office and without provocation pushed her against a wall, attempting to kiss her. At the time, she worked for a Georgian television outlet. In another case caught on tape last March, Slutsky asked Farida Rustamova, a reporter with the BBC’s Russian service, to be his mistress.

Slutsky has denied all allegations, and took to Facebook to mock the women, accusing them of painting him as a Russian Weinstein and calling their testimonies “cheap” and a “provocation.” The ethics committee concluded its investigation, finding that Slutsky had not violated any behavioral norms and noted that the women had not come forward immediately after the incidents, suggesting their timing was suspicious given the upcoming presidential election. A spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin declined to comment Thursday during a call with reporters.

Whether the #MeToo moment will translate into lasting, structural changes in journalism remains to be seen. But it’s worth paying attention to—and connecting—the progress (or lack of it) women are making in other countries. Problems of sexual harassment cross industries, mediums, and borders—and the fight to eradicate it must necessarily be global. Below, more on the Russian media boycott and other #MeToo developments:

Newsweek reported earlier this month on a crude suggestion from Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament. When the women who say Slutsky sexually harassed them first came forward, Volodin told them that if working at the State Duma was dangerous, they should “change jobs.” Earlier this year, CJR’s Jon Allsop reported on efforts from female journalists in France to win equal pay for equal work. The so-called “Weinstein effect” has had global consequences, and includes not just sexual harassment, but the larger undercurrents of sexism that dictate women’s experience in workplaces all over the world.

Other notable stories

Alexandria Neason is CJR's Staff Writer and Senior Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @alexandrianeas.