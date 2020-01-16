Who is right about political ads, Twitter or Facebook?

As the 2020 federal election draws closer, the issue of online political advertising is becoming more important, and the differences in how the platforms are approaching it more obvious. Twitter has chosen to ban political advertising, but questions remain about how it plans to define that term, and whether banning ads will do more harm than good. Meanwhile, Facebook has gone in the opposite direction, saying it will not even fact-check political ads. So whose strategy is the best, Twitter’s or Facebook’s? To answer this and other questions, we convened a virtual panel of experts this week on CJR’s Galley discussion platform, including Federal Election Commission member Ellen Weintraub, Alex Howard from the Digital Democracy Project, Ellen Goodman of the Rutgers Law School, and Dipayan Ghosh from Harvard’s Shorenstein Center (all of those interviews and more are available here).

Ghosh said he believes Twitter has taken the right approach. “If companies cannot figure out how to shut down the threat of coordinated disinformation operations over their political advertising systems, I believe that they should temporarily and indefinitely shut down those systems,” he said. “That is why Jack Dorsey’s announcement should be praised: the company has said that it will put democracy over profits.” Facebook’s decision not to fact-check ads, he said, “opens up a tremendous threat to the functioning of the political process in this country.” Harvard Law student and Berkman Klein affiliate Evelyn Douek, however, said in her view neither company is 100 percent right. “The best path is somewhere in the grey area in between,” she said. “It’s not obvious that a ban improves the quality of democratic debate. Facebook’s position, on the other hand, seems to rest on a notion of free expression that is nice in theory, but just doesn’t match reality.”

Tatenda Musapatike, director of campaigns for a media-strategy firm called Acronym, said that her organization supports Facebook’s decision not to ban political ads on the platform, because she says such a ban “would put progressive organizations at a disadvantage” in terms of raising awareness. When it comes to the company’s position on fact-checking political ads, however, Musapatike — who used to work at Facebook on the political ad team — says she “wholeheartedly disagrees” with the policy. “I think this argument is indicative of the dangerously optimistic, or even naive, attitude that I think is cause for so many of the platform’s issues,” she says. Alex Howard says the idea behind the Honest Ads Act, which he helped draft while he was at the Sunlight Foundation, was to compel disclosure and transparency, but none of the companies is really measuring up, although he said Google’s policy and infrastructure around ads is “the most mature and least problematic.”

ICYMI: The sentinel of the liberal media

Ellen Weintraub, a member and three-time chairperson of the Federal Election Commission, said “the American people are entitled to have access to a variety of perspectives on the important issues of the day. But they are also entitled not to have their personal data used to manipulate them.” Weintraub said she thinks Twitter went too far in banning political ads altogether, “but Facebook has gone too far in the other direction by having a hands off attitude.” As for the company’s argument that it is merely doing what TV networks do with political advertising, Weintraub said: “My television does not collect the kind of information about my likes, dislikes, and preferences that Facebook does.” Goodman said that Mark Zuckerberg “is simply wrong when he says that broadcasters take whatever political ads they’re given. They don’t. Furthermore, they are subject to a raft of regulations, and they face community backlash (and possibly license problems) when they fail.”

Ultimately, Douek says, “I don’t think this issue is going to be solved by platitudes about free speech or categorical statements about the difficulty of defining truth. I’m much more interested in empirically informed ideas somewhere in between.” Those kinds of ideas, she says, could include reducing financial incentives to run polarizing ads, ensuring that we know who paid for an ad, and perhaps even spending caps and limitations on the extent and types of microtargeting that are allowed for political ads. Ghosh, meanwhile, says that limits on targeting aren’t enough, and that the big digital platforms should commit to not using their proprietary systems to channel ads to the communities that will react most strongly to them.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Here’s more on the platforms and political advertising:

Weaponization: Weintraub said that politics has moved online “but the law has yet to catch up.” A medium that many people hoped would be a great democratizing force has been shown to have a dark side, she added. “The internet has been a source of disinformation and conspiracy theories and a venue for voter suppression. I worry that with microtargeting, false and misleading messages may be disseminated in a way that does not allow people with conflicting information to counter those messages, because they won’t see them. And the vast data that the platforms collect about us will be weaponized in a way that allows those trying to influence how and whether we vote.”

Weintraub said that politics has moved online “but the law has yet to catch up.” A medium that many people hoped would be a great democratizing force has been shown to have a dark side, she added. “The internet has been a source of disinformation and conspiracy theories and a venue for voter suppression. I worry that with microtargeting, false and misleading messages may be disseminated in a way that does not allow people with conflicting information to counter those messages, because they won’t see them. And the vast data that the platforms collect about us will be weaponized in a way that allows those trying to influence how and whether we vote.” Bothsidesism : Vice Media writer (and CJR alumnus) David Uberti says one thing he finds a little amusing is “the extent to which Facebook mimics mainstream media organizations in the way they respond to conservative criticism.” The political right, Uberti says, has found ways to take advantage of Facebook’s policies and norms “in much the same way it’s found ways to take advantage of media outlets policies and norms. Call it bothesidesism at scale.” That strategy suggests that conservative elements in the US — and possibly even within Facebook itself — have played on the company’s fear of angering the right, and achieved the outcome they were hoping for when the platform declined to fact-check political ads.

: Vice Media writer (and CJR alumnus) David Uberti says one thing he finds a little amusing is “the extent to which Facebook mimics mainstream media organizations in the way they respond to conservative criticism.” The political right, Uberti says, has found ways to take advantage of Facebook’s policies and norms “in much the same way it’s found ways to take advantage of media outlets policies and norms. Call it bothesidesism at scale.” That strategy suggests that conservative elements in the US — and possibly even within Facebook itself — have played on the company’s fear of angering the right, and achieved the outcome they were hoping for when the platform declined to fact-check political ads. Not neutral : Rutgers Law professor Goodman says the US “has an increasingly polluted civic information space, and the pollution is pumped out as paid advertising and as organic shares, and in hybrid forms when advertising is shared organically.” Platforms like Facebook promote this pollution, she says, whether through their algorithm or the rewards they give to amplifiers. The platforms argue that they’re not responsible because they are neutral, Goodman says, “but everything they’re doing screams ‘we’re actually not neutral.’ So here’s what I would say to Facebook: you’ve admitted you’re not neutral about speech or reach; so what do you stand for?”

: Rutgers Law professor Goodman says the US “has an increasingly polluted civic information space, and the pollution is pumped out as paid advertising and as organic shares, and in hybrid forms when advertising is shared organically.” Platforms like Facebook promote this pollution, she says, whether through their algorithm or the rewards they give to amplifiers. The platforms argue that they’re not responsible because they are neutral, Goodman says, “but everything they’re doing screams ‘we’re actually not neutral.’ So here’s what I would say to Facebook: you’ve admitted you’re not neutral about speech or reach; so what do you stand for?” Disingenuous: Guardian reporter Julia Carrie Wong says Facebook’s argument that it provides tools for users to assess the truth of ads is weak. “It is simply impossible for any citizen to hear and assess the unfiltered messages that Facebook lets politicians pump out at a truly astonishing scale,” she says. According to the company’s ad library, Donald Trump has run more than 280,000 different Facebook ads since Facebook started collecting them in May 2018. “That’s just one candidate, and only covers about half of his time in office,” Wong says. “So it’s deeply disingenuous for Facebook to suggest that even the most informed citizen should be able to sort through all this information and understand what various politicians are saying.”

Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Shining light into the dark spaces of chat apps

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.