Trump’s pointless Friday-night news dumps

Late on Friday, April 3, Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general. Atkinson had handled the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. Late on Friday, May 1, Trump removed Christi Grimm as the acting inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services. Grimm had criticized the administration’s pandemic response. Late on Friday, May 15, Trump fired Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general. Linick was investigating Mike Pompeo, the secretary of State. Late on Friday, June 19, William Barr, the attorney general, said that Geoffrey Berman, the top prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, had resigned. Berman’s office had investigated Trump associates Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani. That ouster spilled into a Saturday after Berman refused to go quietly. Barr said Trump had fired Berman. Trump blamed Barr. Either way, Berman was out.

Late last Friday, July 10, Trump outdid all those previous Fridays when he commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, his disgraced consigliere. Stone, who passed information about WikiLeaks to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was indicted as a result of the Mueller probe, and eventually convicted on counts including obstruction of Congress, lying under oath, and witness tampering. (At one point, he allegedly threatened a witness’s therapy dog.) Earlier this year—after the Justice Department (shockingly) overruled the harsher recommendations of its prosecutors—Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison. He was due to report tomorrow. In recent weeks, he asked a judge to delay his sentence, citing unspecified “medical conditions” and the heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison. The judge said no, but then Trump intervened, and Stone now will not serve any jail time at all.

The commutation, reporters agreed, looked like another classic Friday-night news dump. “If it is late on a Friday night in the late stages of the Donald Trump administration,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said on air, “then yes, you guessed it: we’ve just had a new adventure in the decline and fall of the rule of law.”

Using Friday night to bury bad news is a longstanding tactic of the transparency-averse. Researchers once calculated that Bill Clinton’s EPA was a particularly prolific offender; in 2014, National Journal ran down the eight biggest news dumps of the summer, with the resignation of Mitch McConnell’s campaign manager topping the list. (These were quieter times.) Trump’s use of the tactic long predates the incidents I outlined above. As the Washington Post’s Paul Farhi noted over the weekend, it was Friday when the president announced his first Muslim ban, published a catastrophic climate report, and sacked Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff. On a single Friday night in 2017, Trump formalized his ban on trans people in the military, pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and ousted Sebastian Gorka—all as Hurricane Harvey barreled toward Texas.

Often, the Friday-night treatment has failed to diminish journalistic and public interest in Trump’s misdeeds. Sometimes, it seems actively to have increased interest. As I wrote at the time, the 2018 climate report—which was doubly dumped given that the Friday in question fell over the Thanksgiving holiday—won a greater share of available media attention than it may have done in a “normal” week. At least 140 papers nationally put the story on their front page the following Saturday morning. More recently, Barr’s ousting of Berman drove a weekend-long news cycle and was ideal fodder for the widely-watched, agenda-setting Sunday morning shows.

The same appears to have been true of this weekend’s Stone story. As soon as it broke, pundits chewed it over on air; asked for his reaction, Jeffrey Toobin, a legal analyst on CNN, replied with “the three words that sum up the Trump presidency: shocking but not surprising. I guess that’s four words.” Toobin subsequently wrote a column for the New Yorker accusing Trump of worse misconduct than Richard Nixon ever managed. His was far from the only Nixon comparison that went around. Delving deeper into history, Max Boot, a conservative columnist at the Post, wrote that Trump is substantially worse than America’s previous-worst president, James Buchanan; on Meet the Press, George Will threw Andrew Johnson into that equation, and suggested that Trump may be worse than him, too. Even Mueller—a man who may best be described as Extremely Offline—weighed in, via a rare op-ed in the Post. “The Russia investigation was of paramount importance,” Mueller wrote. “Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

In the age of the 24-hour news cycle, the concept of the Friday-night news dump feels like a relic. That’s especially true in the age of Trump, which is so frenetic that it has made time an illusion, weekends doubly so. “The news cycle is so relentless these days that a story can break in the middle of a weekday, or it can break on a Friday night… and the result is the same. These are huge stories for one or two days, but then they’re displaced by other huge stories,” Bill Grueskin, a professor at Columbia Journalism School (and CJR contributor), told me in an email yesterday. Since the pandemic and the mass protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, “it seems like the White House doesn’t really control the news cycles as much anymore,” Grueskin added. “The Trump administration many days is being swept along with the rest of us.”

Grueskin is right to note that under Trump, the most reliable way to bury bad news isn’t timing, but the generation of more bad news. Often, Trump does this overtly and shamelessly. So why does his administration persist with the secretive Friday-night tactic? It could be a legacy of Trump’s close relations with New York media in the pre-digital age. Or—as with so much of this administration’s media strategy—it could simply be trolling. As Serena Golden, an editor in the Post’s (now-Mueller-endorsed) opinion section, tweeted over the weekend, “Friday night news dumps aren’t really that great for burying stories in the digital age, but they are still effective at causing journalists a lot of personal unhappiness, which some might see as a plus.”

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.