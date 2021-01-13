Remember Trump’s first impeachment while covering his second

The Trump news cycle never stops accelerating. When he took office in January 2017, it already felt like events were moving at breakneck speed; with three years and fifty-one weeks of hindsight, the pace back then looks almost leisurely. Trump’s biggest scandals attest to the effect: the Robert Mueller story, which we often covered with breathless anticipation, took more than two years to unfold; Trump’s first impeachment—a story that hit “warp speed,” as I put it, in late September 2019—only concluded four months later. The word “first” is necessary here because the House of Representatives will today vote to impeach Trump again, just one week after he incited a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol in service of a coup, and one week before he is scheduled to leave office. On the eve of the impeachment vote, Catherine Rampell, a columnist at the Washington Post, tweeted a gif of a dam breaking. It was an apt analogy not just for this week but for the last four years of the news cycle: as I’ve written before, big stories don’t happen in a vacuum, but push at each other, like water tumbling downhill.

The dam on everyone’s mind yesterday was the Republican Party in Congress, some of whose leading members have decided that the time is finally right to crack the edifice of Trumpism. The New York Times reported that Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader (for now), privately welcomes impeachment, which he sees as an opportunity to purge his party of Trump, and that Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, opposes impeachment but won’t try to stop his members from backing it. Yesterday, several of them said they would vote to impeach; the most notable among them—Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican—put out a scalding statement that stoked a media firestorm. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said she sounded like a liberal Democrat. “This is a big deal,” ABC’s Jon Karl said; her decision will “no doubt open the floodgates for Republicans,” Norah O’Donnell, of CBS, added. “Tonight,” Chris Cuomo said at the top of his CNN show, “there is reason for hope. Things are very much in flux, but we’ve never heard what we’ve heard tonight: Republicans may want their party back from Trump.”

Not that we should get too carried away just yet. Nor should we talk broadly of “Republicans” when many of them continue to worship Trump. (Yesterday, at least six of the party’s lawmakers seethed at having to walk through a metal detector to reach the House floor—a number greater than the sum of Republican lawmakers who had, as of this morning, pledged publicly to impeach.) More will surely follow with the vote imminent, but we also urgently need public clarity as to where McConnell and his Senate colleagues stand, both on impeachment and scheduling; anonymous briefings to the press won’t cut it, just as the anonymous Republican assurances that they knew really that Trump lost the election didn’t cut it in November and December. The press should remember, too, that—contrary to what Republicans said last time—an impeachment need not be bipartisan to be legitimate. Emphasizing the broadness of support is currently warranted, but it is a political metric, not a moral one. As was the case with the last impeachment, Trump did the bad thing, irrespective of his co-partisans’ acknowledgement.

We should also make more room to reflect on the lessons of Trump’s first impeachment and the Mueller probe, both of which have been curiously absent from coverage so far, some procedural explainers and comparisons aside. (During the first impeachment, I wrote that the press should focus more on the troubling long-term precedents Trump’s lawyers were setting around transparency. Not so long-term, after all.) These past scandals are immediately relevant to the new one, since they both involved Trump and dark electoral chicanery. As The Atlantic’s David A. Graham put it in a prescient piece two days before the Capitol insurrection, “Trump’s current, shambling coup attempt is the price of the Senate’s failure to remove him.” During the first impeachment, for instance, Cheney—who now views Trump as a danger to the republic—called Democrats a danger to the republic for trying to remove him; she called their efforts a “sham,” and, according to Time, sent nightly emails to her colleagues throughout the process highlighting quotes they could share in support of Trump’s exoneration. A reporter should ask her about that now, or at least mention it. Trump’s disregard for democracy has long been obvious, and accountability demands that we remember those who could have curtailed it but didn’t, rather than allowing them to pull a late handbrake turn toward the right side of history.

The Mueller and first impeachment stories also contain pertinent lessons for the practice of journalism. As I’ve written elsewhere, both stories involved clear, damning fact patterns that too many outlets muddied in their coverage—chattering emptily about optics, contriving novelty and controversy where there was none, and routinely giving an unchallenged platform to bare-faced Republican lies. Trump, in his relentless corruption and impunity, has given the press chance after chance to improve its scandal coverage. This do-over will be our last (while Trump remains in office, at any rate) and the stakes could scarcely be higher. We must center the facts, be distracted by neither circus nor sophistry, and remember that, as Graham put it in The Atlantic, “all of this could have been prevented.” The dam should not have held this long.

YouTube has suspended Trump's channel for at least one week on the grounds that a video it posted incited violence, though the platform did not specify which video it was talking about. As CNN's Brian Fung reports, "Until now, YouTube had been the only remaining major social media platform not to have suspended Trump in some fashion." Facebook and Twitter kicked him off their platforms last week.

As I wrote recently, voting rights and election integrity should remain a priority beat for newsrooms going forward, and not just at election time. Yesterday, Chalkbeat, a nonprofit newsroom that covers education, announced that Votebeat, a short-term project that it launched in October, will now continue to cover voting at the local level through the midterms in 2022. Jessica Huseman, formerly of ProPublica, will serve as Votebeat's editorial director. Sara Fischer has more for Axios.



