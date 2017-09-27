The media today: Twitter decides what is newsworthy

Image: AP

This week, following an incendiary tweet by President Trump toward North Korea, Twitter is making an update to its terms of service. The social media company will now consider newsworthiness alongside its other criteria in determining whether to allow speech on its platform.

When, on Saturday, Trump tweeted what North Korea’s foreign minister viewed as a “declaration of war,” commentators wondered whether threats of violence—which might get anyone else kicked off of Twitter—were enough to get the President himself suspended.

“This has long been an internal policy,” Twitter said in its statement on the matter, but newsworthiness has not been part of the public-facing terms. Questions have been raised since the campaign about whether Trump’s sometimes impulsive use of Twitter should be curbed. While some worry that Twitter gives the president too direct of a platform to speak off the cuff, others are concerned about the power of tech companies to censor speech at will.

By deciding what is newsworthy, Twitter will effectively be making editorial decisions, moving its platform even further into the role of a media company. A recent release from Pew shows that two thirds of Americans get at least some news from social media. And the proportion of Twitter users who get news from Twitter is now 75 percent, up 15 percentage points from last year. By comparison, 68 percent of Facebook users get news there.

As issues swirl around free speech on platforms owned by private companies, Twitter seems to be cultivating its reputation as a purveyor of news. Twitter Moments, released a year ago, provides news stories made up of curated tweets. Some news organizations, including Bloomberg and Cheddar, and mostly recently BuzzFeed, are using the platform for video news broadcasts.

More on the impact of platforms on journalism:

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Other notable stories

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Nausicaa Renner is editor of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism’s vertical at Columbia Journalism Review. She tweets at @nausjcaa.