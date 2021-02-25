Bridging gaps in year-round election coverage

US state legislatures are largely back in session, and they’re introducing hundreds of voting bills. In the wake of the 2020 election—which introduced significant changes to allow voters more safety amid a pandemic—the number of election procedure bills is four times higher nationwide this year over last, the Brennan Center for Justice reports: 165 restrictive voting bills in thirty-three states, and 541 bills to expand voting access. Changes to voting procedures are immensely important, as are the ins and outs of the process itself, but coverage of the intricate world of county clerks can be difficult to prioritize when outlets have scant resources.

Voting stories are, in large part, local stories. Even as local journalism plays an important role in informing the democratic process—encouraging civic engagement, increasing bipartisan voting—it also plays a crucial role in covering the process itself, a complex operation that varies widely from place to place and changes most in the off-season, when most reporters are paying the least attention. Robust local news can offer voters resources to be better informed about the measures and options on the ballot; it can also teach voters about how the electoral system—and its infrastructure—works. But, all too often, it doesn’t.

Jessica Huseman is the editorial director for Votebeat, a nonprofit newsroom and spinoff of Chalkbeat aiming to cover voting rights and election administration beyond election cycles. Votebeat sees America facing two big problems when it comes to local voting coverage: either newsrooms are neglecting election coverage, or they don’t have enough reporters to cover the beat. Following in the footsteps of the Chalkbeat model, Votebeat aims to address both problems, through partnerships with local newsrooms or establishment of their own local offices: different solutions for different communities.

Votebeat ranks states according to two factors: the existence of voting news coverage and the adequacy of the state’s news resources. And Huseman has found that those states with the best election coverage have something in common: the presence of strong nonprofit newsrooms. “Nonprofits don’t really need the flash and razzle,” Huseman says. “We don’t need you to click on our ads. We just need somebody to donate because they decide that this is important.”

Though many local newsrooms have been struggling to find sustainable business models for years, and the pandemic has further starved them, there’s not a one-to-one correlation between struggling newsrooms and newsrooms that are failing to cover election infrastructure: the purchase of voting machines, voter roll purges, or election legislation. Some outlets do it well; many don’t. “For a really long time, voting has been the sort of ugly stepchild to campaign coverage,” Huseman says. “We’ve decided that it’s not important because it’s not always sexy.”

Huseman’s point hits on a bigger dilemma: for-profit newsrooms, by nature, may not be set up well to cover perennial stories that are important but unglamorous. This is especially true in a time of scarcity, when outlets are just trying to get by. “People who think voting is important are not in short supply,” Huseman says. “People who are entertained reading about voting might be.”

Different financial models incentivize and enable different kinds of coverage. It’s worth considering how gaps in coverage match gaps in funding—and how to keep bridging as many of those gaps as possible. With one model, Votebeat hopes to fill in some of the gaps, but there are plenty of holes left to fill.

Lauren Harris is a freelance journalist. She writes CJR's weekly newsletter for the Journalism Crisis Project. Follow her on Twitter @LHarrisWrites.