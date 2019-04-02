Alex Jones, diminished

Last week, four hours of footage of Alex Jones, of InfoWars, surfaced on YouTube. The conspiracy-theory promoter didn’t upload the videos himself. Instead, Jones appears in four hours of video footage in a taped deposition, in which he tries to explain why he spent years falsely claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. The deposition was released to HuffPost and uploaded to YouTube by law firm Farrar & Ball. Nine family members of loved ones who died in the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012 are suing Jones, including Scarlett Lewis, who is suing Jones for intentional infliction of emotional distress. (Lewis is represented by Mark Bankston of Farrar & Ball.)

It’s been a moment of intense media scrutiny for Jones, who has a penchant for off-the-cuff monologues and bloviation. In February, Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that Jones would have to answer questions in a deposition as part of the defamation lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families against him. (Jones has repeatedly contested the defamation allegations.) In his taped deposition, Jones relies on ignorance and a lack of preparation as reasons for why he can’t answer basic questions; he does an about-face and says he now believes the Sandy Hook shooting to have happened. Still, he can’t help himself: he is defiant throughout the deposition, lacking remorse when he’s asked about the time he made the address of Sandy Hook father Leonard Pozner public. (“I mean, the guy’s running an anti-free speech foundation,” Jones quips. Pozner is not running an anti-free speech foundation.) He doubles down on the same falsehoods he spread about Sandy Hook, and he reveals his sources to be YouTube and 4Chan.

Much of the media coverage of Jones’s deposition has thus far focused on his excuse for spreading conspiracy theories. He told lawyers during his deposition that he had a “form of psychosis” that made him believe the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. (This is an old trick: in 2017, during his child custody trial, Jones claimed that his Infowars persona was “performance art.”) Pozner makes an appearance in an episode of This American Life, released in mid-March, shortly before Jones’s testimony was made public. The episode described the origin story of Jones, of InfoWars, the spread of Sandy Hook conspiracy theories, and how Jones had made Pozner’s life hell in the wake of Pozner’s son’s death. After Jones’s deposition was released, Charlie Warzel wrote a piece for The New York Times about how Jones’s only real undoing has happened under oath. While tech platforms have enabled him over the years and allowed him to reach ever-wider audiences, the legal system might be the most effective means of defanging him, Warzel argues. Media could fact-check Jones, but while he had his own platforms, he had an audience, and no amount of fact-checking or Pinocchios could hold him to account. Under oath, Jones’s power dwindles.

Jones is arguably less powerful now without his platforms than he ever has been. In August, he was de-platformed, or had his accounts deactivated, from YouTube, Apple, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Spotify; in September, Twitter followed suit and banned Jones and InfoWars. The crackdown came not specifically because of Jones spreading conspiracy theories about Sandy Hook being a false-flag operation, but for promoting violence and hate speech across his platforms more broadly. Still, this likely won’t be the last we hear from Jones: the lawsuit that led to the release of his deposition video is just one of a number of suits filed against Jones by Sandy Hook families.

More on Alex Jones:

This American Life ’s illuminating episode about Jones’ origin story, and the effect InfoWars has had on one father of a child killed during the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

The decision to ban Jones from tech platforms forced tech companies into a politicized battle over free speech and acceptable discourse. This was never more clear than when Twitter declined to follow its contemporaries’ footsteps and immediately ban Jones, sticking to its free speech principles, CJR’s Mathew Ingram wrote in August.

Charlie Warzel on why courtrooms are kryptonite for conspiracy theorists like Jones: “ But this new set of viral clips busts the myth of Alex Jones, presenting him in a situation he can neither engineer nor spin. He’s a man who has lost control of the narrative. And it’s this performance—more than any ruling from any judge—that poses the greatest threat to the Infowars empire.”

Maya Kosoff is a freelance reporter based in New York City. She's written for Vanity Fair, The Washington Post, Allure, and Business Insider.