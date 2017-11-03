Podcast

Podcast: The evolution of audio, Facebook’s political reckoning, and civil war at the WSJ

This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with Glynn Washington about the evolution of his podcast Snap Judgment, as well as the importance of voice in audio. Then, Pete and Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner discuss a tense set of hearings on Capitol Hill for Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Finally, Senior Editor Christie Chisholm and Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho join the pod to talk about the media news of the week.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.