Podcast: The evolution of audio, Facebook’s political reckoning, and civil war at the WSJ

This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with Glynn Washington about the evolution of his podcast Snap Judgment, as well as the importance of voice in audio. Then, Pete and Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner discuss a tense set of hearings on Capitol Hill for Facebook, Google, and Twitter. Finally, Senior Editor Christie Chisholm and Delacorte Fellow Karen K. Ho join the pod to talk about the media news of the week.
SHOW NOTES:
- Snap Judgment
- Tech platforms would like to have their cake and eat it too by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- “A different level of crazy”: Is civil war breaking out in the Wall Street Journal over the editorial board’s coverage of Mueller? by Joe Pompeo, Vanity Fair
- Top NPR News Executive Mike Oreskes Resigns Amid Allegations Of Sexual Harassment from All Thing Considered, NPR