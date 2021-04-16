Jelani Cobb on the killing of Daunte Wright, the Derek Chauvin trial, and how to tell the whole story

Reporters were in Minneapolis covering the trial of Derek Chauvin when news broke about the police shooting of Daunte Wright. On this week’s Kicker, Jelani Cobb, a staff writer at the New Yorker and the author of “The Substance of Hope: Barack Obama and the Paradox of Progress,” joins Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, to discuss his work in Minneapolis over the past week, the ways reporters can contextualize so many deaths, and how he will approach next week’s expected verdict.

SHOW NOTES

The Shooting of Daunte Wright and the Meaning of George Floyd’s Death, Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker

Daunte Wright, George Floyd, and a renewed focus on police brutality, Jon Allsop, CJR

