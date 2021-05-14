The view from Tel Aviv

Ruth Margalit is an Israeli journalist living in Tel Aviv. By day, she covers the crisis there for The New Yorker. By night, her young family shelters in their building’s stairwell.

On this week’s Kicker, how American framing of this week’s violence conflicts with the rest of the world’s; how Israeli military censors lost control of the narrative; and why Netanyahu’s downfall could be related to his obsession with the media. Margalit in conversation with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR.

SHOW NOTES A Ruinous Obsession, Ruth Margalit, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.