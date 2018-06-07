Podcast: Let’s talk about class and journalism

Journalism has a class problem. If you aren’t independently wealthy, the path into the industry isn’t easy, especially if your professional aspirations are national in scope. Yet conversations about class and journalism are largely absent from newsrooms. On this week’s episode, we talk to Sarah Jones, staff writer at The New Republic, about this taboo topic. She wrote about class for the latest issue of the Columbia Journalism Review.
SHOW NOTES:
- The great remove, by Sarah Jones, CJR
- When the math doesn’t work, by Meg Dalton, CJR