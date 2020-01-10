Podcast: Dexter Filkins and how to cover the Soleimani assassination

In 2013, Dexter Filkins wrote the definitive profile of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance,” whom the US assassinated last week. On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Filkins about the nuances of Iranian public opinion that the Western press has missed, and why Iran’s response may be far from over.

SHOW NOTES:

The Shadow Commander, Dexter Filkins, New Yorker

A guide to navigating the Trump-Iran story, Andrew Lee Butters, CJR

The White House wages war on transparency: Iran edition, Jon Allsop, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.