Podcast: Jezebel’s new EIC on feminist reporting after Weinstein

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Jezebel Editor in Chief Koa Beck about her plans for the feminist website, as well as the site’s influence on recent media coverage of sexual harassment. Then CJR’s Christie Chisholm joins Meg and Pete to discuss WNYC’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against some of its biggest names, the issues surrounding ABC News’s erroneous report on Michael Flynn, and the mainstream media’s continuing problem dealing with its new-media antagonists. [Note: This conversation was recorded before MSNBC reversed its decision to fire contributor Sam Seder.]

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.