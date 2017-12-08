Podcast: Jezebel’s new EIC on feminist reporting after Weinstein

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Jezebel Editor in Chief Koa Beck about her plans for the feminist website, as well as the site’s influence on recent media coverage of sexual harassment. Then CJR’s Christie Chisholm joins Meg and Pete to discuss WNYC’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against some of its biggest names, the issues surrounding ABC News’s erroneous report on Michael Flynn, and the mainstream media’s continuing problem dealing with its new-media antagonists. [Note: This conversation was recorded before MSNBC reversed its decision to fire contributor Sam Seder.]
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- Q&A: Jezebel’s new EIC on its legacy of fearless feminist reporting and what’s next, by Meg Dalton, CJR
- Jezebel, Leading Voice on Feminist Issues, Names New Top Editor by Sydney Ember, The New York Times
- WNYC hosts Leonard Lopate, Jonathan Schwartz put on leave amid investigation by Brian Stelter, CNN
- Public-Radio Icon John Hockenberry Accused of Harassing Female Colleagues by Suki Kim, New York
- ABC News apologizes for ‘serious error’ in Trump report and suspends Brian Ross for four weeks by Amy B. Wang, The Washington Post
- MSNBC, Cernovich, and journalism’s struggle with new-media antagonists by Pete Vernon, CJR