Podcast: Slate’s ‘pivot to words’

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Julia Turner, editor in chief at Slate, about the online magazine’s ‘pivot to words,’ both in written and audio form. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss the media’s coverage of the government shutdown, the USA Gymnastics abuse scandal, and the latest threat to press freedom in the U.S.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.