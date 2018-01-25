Podcast: Slate’s ‘pivot to words’

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Julia Turner, editor in chief at Slate, about the online magazine’s ‘pivot to words,’ both in written and audio form. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to discuss the media’s coverage of the government shutdown, the USA Gymnastics abuse scandal, and the latest threat to press freedom in the U.S.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES
- Q&A: Slate EIC Julia Turner on ‘pivoting to words,’ by Meg Dalton, CJR
- The media today: At Nassar sentencing, ‘Thank God we had these journalists,’ by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Media outlets struggle to assign blame for shutdown, by Jason Schwartz, Politico
- Novi man arrested; allegedly threatened CNN employees for ‘fake news,’ by Allie Gross, Detroit Free Press