Podcast: Threats to journalism with Kyle Pope

This week on The Kicker, Pete sits down with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope to discuss the latest issue of the magazine, which focuses on new dangers on the front lines of journalism and will publish online next week. Then, Meg and Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including an ethics controversy at Texas Monthly and a new owner for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.