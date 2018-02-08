Podcast: Threats to journalism with Kyle Pope

This week on The Kicker, Pete sits down with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope to discuss the latest issue of the magazine, which focuses on new dangers on the front lines of journalism and will publish online next week. Then, Meg and Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including an ethics controversy at Texas Monthly and a new owner for the Los Angeles Times.
SHOW NOTES:
- Texas Monthly EIC wades into an ethical gray zone by Alexandria Neason, CJR
- Texas Monthly moves to address the ‘appearance of impropriety’ by Alexandria Neason, CJR
- Turmoil continues at LA Times, as Tronc sells to LA billionaire by Mathew Ingram, CJR