A new AT&T merger unwinds a previous one

Over the weekend, a massive merger agreement was hammered out between telecom giant AT&T and entertainment company Discovery Inc. If it receives the blessing of federal regulators, AT&T will spin off its WarnerMedia unit—which includes CNN, HBO, and other assets—into a separate company that it will co-own with Discovery. The usual descriptions followed: it was a merger made in heaven (Discovery chief executive David Zaslav said the two “fit together like a glove”), with numerous synergies, and would create what the New York Times called “a juggernaut.” As Paul Farhi, Washington Post media reporter, pointed out following the news, a number of deals over the past two decades were described in similar terms, including the merger of Time Warner and AOL in 2000, in a deal that was worth about $165 billion at the time. It was later unwound, with Time Warner taking a massive write-down and spinning off AOL as a separate company.

Despite the hyperbole, a number of analysts and media industry experts believe the deal represents an admission of failure by AT&T. The company said it planned to buy WarnerMedia in 2016, and spent the next two years fighting with competition regulators for approval to do the deal. The acquisition was finally approved in 2018, and AT&T bought the company for $85 billion, which it heralded as the start of a new media and entertainment empire.

The unwinding of the deal is “a major course correction,” Axios wrote about the new arrangement. “The deal essentially confirms shareholder fears that the company’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner three years ago was not fully baked.” Wall Street media analyst Brian Wieser told the New York Times that “AT&T didn’t know what they were buying” when they acquired the content company, and that the strategy “was probably flawed.” A WarnerMedia veteran told Vanity Fair, “There’s no way this deal doesn’t make AT&T look like fools.”

This isn’t the first such deal that AT&T has unwound over the past year. In February, the company spun off its DirecTV satellite television business at a significant loss, when compared with what it paid to acquire the company in 2015. And it isn’t alone in undoing such deals: earlier this month, Verizon sold AOL and Yahoo for $5 billion to the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, after the telecom company acquired the two content producers in 2015 and 2017 for a total of $9 billion. Like AT&T, Verizon pitched the acquisitions as a way to provide valuable synergies between its distribution network and content production. But both AOL and Yahoo were arguably on their way to becoming dinosaurs when those deals happened. And the world has changed even more dramatically for companies like WarnerMedia and Discovery, as streaming entertainment services offered by Netflix and Apple and Amazon have stolen a lot of the thunder from traditional television.

In effect, AT&T is hoping it can redeem its WarnerMedia purchase by owning a smaller chunk of a much larger entity, one that might be able to compete with Netflix, or even an entertainment colossus like Disney. Together, WarnerMedia and Discovery generated more than $41 billion in sales last year, with a combined operating profit of over $10 billion, which the Times says would put them ahead of both Netflix and NBCUniversal, and just behind Disney. And if they spent the same amount on creating new movies and TV shows or buying the rights to existing ones as they did when they were separate companies, it would amount to $20 billion—more than the $17 billion Netflix said it would spend this year. In other words, the big become bigger.

Where does that leave news media companies? In much the same place as before: squeezed in with the entertainment assets of a conglomerate, as CNN has been for some time, or owned by a hedge fund, as AOL and Yahoo now are, and as so many regional newspapers are with Alden Global Capital.

Whether it’s newspapers, radio, or television, the future seems to be either a series of tiny independents—Substack newsletters, podcasts, YouTube creators, and so on—or an increasingly precarious foothold in the land of the giants, with behemoths like AT&T and Disney and Alden Global Capital moving assets around like chess pieces, constantly cutting staff and resources to keep their profits high. The middle market—small-to-medium-size regional papers, etc.—seems to be increasingly hollowed-out, with the occasional nonprofit entity surviving through donations from foundations. And then there are a few prominent names that have been rescued by benevolent billionaires, like Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post or Marc Benioff and Time magazine, and a few unicorns like the New York Times. The future of the rest remains a gigantic question mark.

