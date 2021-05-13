Did the Facebook Oversight Board drop the ball on Trump?

Last week, after months of deliberation, the Facebook Oversight Board—the theoretically independent body that adjudicates cases in which content has been removed by the social network—released its decision on the banning of Donald Trump. The former president’s account was blocked indefinitely following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, after Facebook decided he was using it to incite violence. It sent this decision to the Oversight Board for review, and the board announced its ruling last week, which upheld the ban on Trump as justified, but also noted that Facebook doesn’t have a policy that allows it to ban accounts indefinitely. So the board gave the company six months to come up with such a policy or else impose a time limit on the Trump ban. Some observers saw this as the board “punting” on the choice of whether to ban the former president, while others argued that paying so much attention to the rulings of a quasi-independent body created by the company it is supposed to oversee meant giving the board (and Facebook) too much credit, and was a distraction from the company’s real problems.

Is the Oversight Board a valid mechanism for making these kinds of content decisions, or is Facebook just trying to pass the buck and avoid responsibility? Is the board actively fighting to ensure that it’s not just a rubber stamp for Facebook’s decisions? To answer these and other questions, we’re talking this week with a number of experts on Galley, CJR’s discussion platform, including Nathalie Maréchal, a policy analyst at Ranking Digital Rights; Kate Klonick, a law professor at St. John’s University in New York who has followed the Oversight Board since its inception; and Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School and an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, who will be joining us for a discussion today.

Maréchal firmly believes the Oversight Board is mostly a distraction from the important questions about Facebook and its control over speech and privacy. “The more time and energy we all spend obsessing over content moderation, the less time and energy we have scrutinizing the Big Tech Companies’ business models and working to pass legislation that actually protects us from these companies’ voraciousness,” she said. The most important thing that the government could do to reign in Facebook’s power, Maréchal says, is “pass federal privacy legislation that includes data minimization (they can only collect data that they actually need to perform the service requested by the user), purpose limitation (they can only use data for the specific purpose they collected it for—ie, not for advertising), and a robust enforcement mechanism that includes penalties that go beyond fines, since we know that fines are just a slap-on-the-wrist.”

ICYMI: What’s the difference between freelance writers and gig workers?

Klonick is more willing to see the Oversight Board as a potential positive influence on Facebook—although not a solution to all of the company’s problems. Klonick knows the board more intimately than most: in 2019, she convinced the company to give her access to those who created the board and developed its mandate and governance structure, and she later wrote about this process for The New Yorker and others.

Klonick got her own funding for the project, and Facebook had no control over the finished product, but she says she was aware the company probably agreed to give her access in part because it hoped to gain some legitimacy, and that she was well aware of this and other “traps of access journalism” while she was working on her piece. Based on her knowledge and understanding of the board, Klonick says she believes that, far from punting the decision on Trump, the board’s ruling shows that “they are taking their role very, very seriously—and they’re also not willing to simply carry water for hard decisions that Facebook doesn’t want to make.” When it comes to legitimacy, she says, that’s something the Oversight Board will have to earn over time, by making decisions that are well tested and reasoned, and by ensuring Facebook abides by them. Even the United Nations faced an uphill battle in achieving legitimacy for its various tribunals in the early years of its life, Klonick notes, and the Supreme Court wasn’t seen as the all-powerful body it is seen as now until well into its existence.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

In order to be effective, she says, the Oversight Board needs three specific forms of independence: 1) The financial kind, so that it won’t be beholden to Facebook for funding; 2) the intellectual kind, meaning it can’t be filled with anyone biased in favor of the company, including Facebook staffers and former employees, or anyone else who is biased in favor of the company; and 3) the judicial kind, so that it may choose its own cases and arrive at decisions without Facebook’s influence. Klonick says she believes the board has achieved each of these for the most part, and also that it is staffed by “incredibly high profile people who have put their reputations on the line and DO NOT WANT to compromise their reputations by being seen as Facebook shills.” As for the board being a distraction from the other important problems that need solving, such as Facebook’s market power, Klonick doesn’t buy it: “You can’t have a one size fits all approach to these problems,” she says. “The issues involved in content moderation at a global scale and censoring or not censoring people is not going to be solved by breaking up Facebook at a very fundamental level.”

Here’s more on Facebook and the board:

Run the clock : In Vanity Fair , Nick Bilton writes that while the board gave the company six months to either come up with a policy or put a time limit on Trump’s ban, the belief among a number of people who have spent time with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, is that he won’t act at all—for now. “As one person who knows Zuckerberg and is familiar with the company’s internal operations explained, it’s easier for Facebook to run out the clock until its verdict isn’t as heated. That doesn’t mean Zuckerberg won’t find himself backed into a corner eventually. But in the immediate future, the consensus is that very little will come from Facebook regarding Trump’s online fate.”

A shambles : One member of the Oversight Board told Fox News Sunday that the company’s internal rules for banning content are a “shambles,” and the company needs to fix the process to have credibility in enforcing them. Michael McConnell, a former federal judge and the co-chairman of the board, said Facebook’s rules are “not transparent. They are unclear. They are internally inconsistent.” What the board is trying to do, he said, is “bring some of the most important principles of the First Amendment, of free expression law globally, into this operation. Facebook exercises too much power… and it is the job of the Oversight Board to try to bring some discipline to that process.”

More experts: Last year, we had a Galley discussion with a number of other experts on platform governance and moderation, including Daphne Keller, a director at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society and former deputy legal counsel at Google; Steven Levy, Wired magazine editor-at-large and author of the recent book “Facebook: The Inside Story”; David Kaye, then the UN’s special rapporteur for freedom of expression; Alex Stamos, director of the Stanford Internet Observatory and former head of security at Facebook; Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s journalism school;, and Rebecca MacKinnon, a co-founder of Global Voices and founding director of the Ranking Digital Rights project.

Other notable stories:

ICYMI: The Miami Herald, The Appeal, and media unions’ ongoing fight

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.