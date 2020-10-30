How foreign correspondents have covered the protests and the election

In early June, Seven News, a TV channel in Australia, patched in Amelia Brace, its correspondent in Washington, DC, and her cameraman, Tim Myers, for an update on protests outside the White House. Brace had just begun to describe the scene when a line of police officers charged toward her; one of them punched Myers’s camera, knocking it out of focus. Brace retreated, then came back on air. “You heard us yelling there that we were media, but they don’t care,” she said, breathlessly. “They’re being indiscriminate.” Then officers charged again. Brace screamed. “Jesus Christ,” she said. “We’re getting hit by rubber bullets.” Police fired tear gas, too. Brace and Myers eventually got out of harm’s way. A few weeks later, Brace testified before a US Congressional committee. “I’ve been shocked,” she said, “to see how many journalists have been attacked, beaten and detained, just for doing their jobs.”

Brace had been among those cleared from Lafayette Square, outside the White House, so that President Trump could do a photo op with a Bible. The same week—as protests rose up across America, in response to Minneapolis police killing George Floyd—officers all over the country assaulted reporters, including foreign correspondents. In Minneapolis, police tear-gassed and fired projectiles at Nina Svanberg, a journalist with the Swedish newspaper Expressen; a rubber bullet hit Mikko Marttinen, of the Finnish outlet Ilta-Sanomat, in the eye (his glasses protected him); and officers fired projectiles at Stefan Simons, a journalist filming a report for the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, then threatened to arrest him. Later in the summer, Svanberg was covering protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after local police shot Jacob Blake; officers stopped her car, walked toward her with guns in their hands, and detained her for several minutes. She told the Committee to Protect Journalists that she’s discussing security with her editors more now than ever before.

With the election approaching, America is a prime global news story, and foreign correspondents are playing a crucial role translating the febrile atmosphere for readers and viewers back home. (Donald Trump has fans abroad, of course, but most international observers seem to want him gone: only around fifteen percent of respondents to a recent poll covering seven European countries hope that he’s reelected.) This week, the New Yorker released a documentary about how foreign correspondents view the United States. Larry Madowo, a Kenyan journalist who works for the BBC, said that he’s been stunned to see that “the same things that America has been lecturing Africa on appear to be happening right here at home.” Alan Cassidy, who reports for the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, described America in 2020 as “a car-crash situation: you don’t really want to watch, but you have to because it’s so outlandish and crazy and insane.” Jesper Steinmetz, of Denmark’s TV2, said that “it’s great working in this country, because it is fun to keep being baffled by what happens.” Arjen van der Horst, of the Dutch broadcaster NOS, argued that, contrary to many Americans’ view of themselves, “in so many ways, you’re the opposite of exceptional.” Well, he added, “you’re exceptionally shit.”

Svanberg and some of the journalists interviewed by the New Yorker feel that not being from the US is an advantage in their reporting, and affords them a measure of protection: they are, after all, not part of the “fake” domestic news media that Trump has encouraged many Americans to hate. But rubber bullets don’t discriminate—and American immigration officials do. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security outlined proposals for reforming the visa that foreign correspondents typically use to work in the US. As of now, the visa is valid for five years, but officials want to cut that period to two-hundred-and-forty days, with a maximum extension of the same length of time. (DHS is similarly proposing to tighten the conditions of certain student and exchange visas.) The change would, ostensibly, “reduce fraud and ensure national security,” but it’s more likely a pretext to crack down on journalism. Recently, news organizations including Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation pushed back on the proposal in a joint statement. The current visa validity period, they argue, allows foreign correspondents “to better understand the country and therefore better report on it to the rest of the world.” Cutting it down “carries a substantial risk to how the US is represented globally.”

That is undoubtedly true—in recent months, journalists including Brace, Myers, and Svanberg have put their bodies on the line to understand America better, and show its ugly realities back to the rest of the world. Foreign correspondents in the US don’t just have to contend with the same anti-press violence and restrictions as their American peers, but with the vicissitudes of the US immigration system, too. Their readers and viewers may be scattered around the world, but foreign correspondents have an urgent, immediate stake in the election.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.