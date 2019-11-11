Michael Bloomberg and the billionaire news cycle

Late last week, we learned that Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is weighing a late entry into the 2020 Democratic primary. Some took the news very seriously—the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, for instance, encouraged Bloomberg to jump into the race (“The Water’s Fine, Mr. Bloomberg”)—others, less so. President Trump gave Bloomberg a derisory nickname. (Okay, that may be evidence that Trump takes him seriously.) When a Des Moines Register journalist asked Bernie Sanders about reports that Jeff Bezos entreatied Bloomberg to run, Sanders laughed uncontrollably, then quipped about the billionaires’ “strong grassroots movement.” And at least two journalists punned Bloomberg’s name into the viral “OK, boomer” meme. (If you still don’t know what that is, don’t feel the need to look it up.)

Whatever its tone, speculation that Bloomberg—who previously ruled himself out because he was “clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning”—might stand after all drove media discussion throughout the weekend. Very rich people flirting with the White House always drives interest: earlier this year, the (non-)candidacy of Howard Schultz attracted coverage—including CNN’s second town-hall event of the entire campaign season—that was wholly disproportionate to its policy heft and popular backing. In all, Bloomberg’s intentions are a much weightier matter than Schultz’s: he has actual policies (around guns and climate change, for instance); his record of public service merits scrutiny (liberal commentators already laid into his expansion of New York’s stop-and-frisk program); and (on the face of it, at least) his interest in running offers insight into the shape of the Democratic primary. Nonetheless, there are similarities here. As with Schultz, the Bloomberg chatter is still hypothetical. His support looks anemic: a Morning Consult poll out yesterday has Bloomberg well outside the top tier of Democratic candidates, with the highest unfavorable rating in the entire field. As FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver tweeted, Bloomberg’s possible entry is “not exactly the ‘seismic disruption’ that some predicted.”

And clearly, great wealth is always a coverage booster. Last week, ahead of the Bloomberg story, very rich people’s objections to Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax—and the state of the Democratic primary generally—drove a mini news cycle. On CNBC, Leon Cooperman, a billionaire hedge-fund manager and vocal Warren critic, teared up during a discussion of the election. (Cooperman since endorsed Bloomberg.) Steven Rattner, who manages the investment of Bloomberg’s personal and philanthropic assets, wrote an op-ed for the Times calling a Warren presidency “a terrifying prospect.” At the Times’s DealBook Conference, Bill Gates also took aim at Warren: “When you say I should pay $100 billion, OK, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over,” he said, driving a round of headlines. (Gates said he was “kidding”; on her campaign site, Warren kidded back, posting a tax calculator for “confused” billionaires.)

None of this is to say that costly, transformative policies should not be scrutinized, costed, or disputed. Rather, as Matthew Yglesias, of Vox, put it, “The fact that each random billionaire’s thoughts on Elizabeth Warren [are] a news story is itself a powerful demonstration of the disproportionate political influence of the very rich.” When billionaires’ interests are hypothetically threatened, they have a reliably outsized platform from which to fight back; vulnerable people do not, even though their interests are actively threatened by the status quo. Bloomberg’s possible candidacy, and the ample coverage of it, can be seen, at least in part, as a manifestation of this trend—his reported electoral concerns about Warren and Sanders may be genuine, but either way, he certainly, viscerally opposes their economic policies. Most voters can’t fund a presidential campaign to get their views across. Most voters don’t own a news organization, either.

On the Sunday shows, progressive commentators echoed Sanders’s warning that Bloomberg won’t be able to buy the nomination. That may be true, but great wealth, it seems, can buy media coverage, if only by proxy. We should bear this in mind when covering Bloomberg’s movements. On ABC’s This Week, Martha Raddatz asked Jonathan Swan, of Axios, “Who are the people out there—no matter how much money is spent—who are saying, Yes! Michael Bloomberg is finally getting in the race?”; Swan replied: “It’s really the donors.” Voters’ preferences aren’t necessarily the best barometer of what matters. But donors’ certainly aren’t.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.