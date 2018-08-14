NPR, ‘Unite the Right,’ and how journalists cover white nationalism

Sunday’s gathering of white nationalists in Washington, DC, presented journalists with what CJR’s Amanda Darrach calls “a media riddle.” When only a handful of participants show up for a much-hyped event, is it still news? Based on the deluge of coverage across outlets, especially in the run-up to the planned march, the consensus answer seemed to be “yes.” But that presents an important question in its own right: How should we cover white nationalism?

Much of that conversation over the past several days has centered around an NPR interview with rally organizer Jason Kessler. Noel King’s Morning Edition interview with Kessler drew intense criticism for giving a platform to Kessler’s noxious views, and the underwhelming turnout at his event only stoked arguments that NPR was helping promote fringe ideas with little actual support.

NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik offered his view on the controversy Monday morning. “My feeling, as somebody who tries to think hard about the media, is that almost no figure, no matter how heinous, should be off limits—not Hitler, not Stalin, not Pol Pot,” Folkenflik said. “But you’ve got to be very, very clear about what you want to accomplish and how you’ll achieve it.” He defended King’s line of questioning, noting that she did push back at times and that the interview was edited from nearly 70 minutes to under seven. Ultimately, Folkenflik deemed it “a tough call” for NPR whether it should have aired the segment, and asked, “what insight do such interviews offer that a reported story could not?”

The interview with Kessler was only one of several segments that NPR ran preceding Sunday’s march, many of which focused on people dealing with the aftermath of Charlottesville. Count me among those who felt the outlet’s audience would have been better served by another reported piece that could have included clips from its Kessler interview surrounded by reporting and pushback from other voices. At the same time, it is to NPR’s credit that it is consistently willing to report on itself when controversies arise.

But if NPR erred in its approach to this story, that still leaves open the question of what’s the right way to cover extremism. CJR’s Darrach provided a point/counterpoint argument over “whether press coverage of this movement exposes important truths or merely disseminates harmful messages.” In covering these movements, of course, it is vital to keep in mind the people whose lives are affected by the views and actions of the racists. Less time for Kessler and his ilk, and more focus on those suffering under and working to combat racism is probably a good place to start.

The organized white supremacist movement that reared its head in Charlottesville last year may be faltering, but race continues to be the defining fault line in American life. Racism—in both its institutional and extreme forms—is, if anything, under-covered. So while criticism of flawed execution is warranted, sustained coverage of race in America is vital.

Below, more on the aftermath of a terrible anniversary.

