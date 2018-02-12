The media today: Shifting stories on Rob Porter expose White House credibility gap

Nearly six days after The Daily Mail broke allegations of domestic abuse against staff secretary Rob Porter, the White House has failed to provide a consistent timeline of events, leaving reporters to put together the pieces. The West Wing’s contradictory response once again demonstrated credibility issues that have consistently plagued the administration’s attempts to shape the media narrative.
In John Kelly’s preferred version of the story, the chief of staff learned of allegations against Porter last Tuesday night, and demanded Porter’s resignation within 40 minutes. But Kelly’s own public statements from the middle of last week, and the press office’s on-the-record comments, provide a different version of the story. Kelly initially told The Daily Mail, “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor, and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.” On Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was still defending Porter’s character from the briefing room, and claiming that no one asked Porter to resign. She said that Porter would remain long enough to ensure a smooth transition, but by Thursday he was gone.
“Either the White House spokespeople or the president’s chief of staff is lying,” Axios’s Jonathan Swan wrote Sunday night. “It’s a stunning display of incompetence that five days after the initial story broke, they still can’t get their stories straight.” This is a change for Kelly, who has been portrayed as the adult in the room since he was brought in last summer to establish order in a chaotic West Wing. His response to the revelations about Porter have reportedly led to Kelly offering to resign from the White House. Meanwhile, President Trump weighed in on the broader #MeToo movement, tweeting Saturday that “lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”
The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan writes that the Porter saga is an important moment for journalism in the Trump era. In this case, definitive evidence, in the form of photographs tweeted out by The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, overcame denials and support for Porter from the highest levels of the administration. Though, Sullivan notes, evidence, such as the Access Hollywood tape, doesn’t always produce results.
The Porter story, like previous examples of shifting explanations from the White House, raises concerns about how the administration will respond when events demand a definitive, truthful message. It’s been said before, but while every administration spins stories to present them in the most positive light, the current occupants of the West Wing appear unable or unwilling to speak with a unified voice. When a major crisis arises, this means that the pressure is on journalists to set the story straight.
- Big picture: CNN’s Jake Tapper stepped back from the details of the story to remind his viewers about the larger issue. “I just wanted to once again note a further erosion of standards for what I thought we had all agreed was not okay, not acceptable, not moral. White supremacist rallies, child molesters, domestic abusers,” Tapper said.
- Kelly’s crisis: The New York Times’s Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman write that the abuse allegations and inconsistent responses reveal an administration in turmoil.
- “There is no White House”: Media critic Jay Rosen has been saying this for a while, and he argues that the Porter story illustrates the way those in the West Wing have rejected the assumption that the administration needs to speak with one voice.
- An especially blatant defense: On her Saturday Fox News show, Jeanine Pirro ignored the shifting responses, sided completely with Kelly’s belated explanation, and bizarrely suggested that those searching for someone to blame look at Barack Obama.
