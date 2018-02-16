The media today: Ronan Farrow takes on Trump and the media outlet that protects him

Ronan Farrow’s latest story for The New Yorker published online this morning, and his target is President Donald Trump. In 2006, Farrow writes, “Trump and [Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate] began an affair, which McDougal later memorialized in an eight-page, handwritten document provided to The New Yorker by John Crawford, a friend of McDougal’s. When I showed McDougal the document, she expressed surprise that I had obtained it but confirmed that the handwriting was her own.”

According to a November 4, 2016, report from The Wall Street Journal, American Media, Inc., the company that owns the National Enquirer, agreed to pay McDougal $150,000 for her story of an affair with Trump, but then didn’t publish it. The alleged affair began less than two years after Trump married the former Melania Knauss. Farrow’s story documents how AMI engages in the practice of “catch and kill,” buying and then burying stories. “Her account provides a detailed look at how Trump and his allies used clandestine hotel-room meetings, payoffs, and complex legal agreements to keep affairs—sometimes multiple affairs he carried out simultaneously—out of the press,” Farrow writes.

The White House denied that Trump ever had an affair with McDougal and told Farrow in a statement, “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

FROM THE MAGAZINE: The cost of reporting while female

In recent weeks, news reports have focused on a separate alleged affair from around the same time involving Trump and pornographic film actress Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen recently told The New York Times that he had paid Clifford $130,000 out of his own pocket, but declined to give a reason for the payment.

The interactions that McDougal outlined in the document Farrow obtained “share striking similarities with the stories of other women who claim to have had sexual relationships with Trump, or who have accused him of propositioning them for sex or sexually harassing them,” Farrow writes. “McDougal describes their affair as entirely consensual.” Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, alleged that Trump assaulted her in December of 2007 at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the same location described by McDougal and Clifford.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and infidelity have swirled around Trump since the 2016 campaign, but have not managed to break through in the manner of other media narratives. The reports on affairs with Clifford, and now McDougal, have brought new attention to the president’s past actions at a moment when reckoning with the behavior of powerful men is dominating national coverage. But Farrow’s piece, detailing the lengths to which Trump’s press allies went to keep McDougal’s story out of the news, is also one about the media. McDougal, Farrow writes, “fears that A.M.I. will retaliate for her public comments by seeking financial damages in a private arbitration process mandated by a clause of her contract. But she said that changes in her life and the emergence of the #MeToo moment had prompted her to speak.”

Below, more from the coverage of Farrow’s report and Trump’s alleged behavior.

Media rounds: Farrow is out this morning promoting the story. He spoke with NPR’s Morning Edition, telling Rachel Martin “The reason we thought this was an important story was not because of the affair, per se…but really the important ramifications of this story are the way in which it illustrates a system used by some of the most powerful men in this country that includes leveraging tabloid media institutions.”

Farrow is out this morning promoting the story. He spoke with NPR’s Morning Edition, telling Rachel Martin “The reason we thought this was an important story was not because of the affair, per se…but really the important ramifications of this story are the way in which it illustrates a system used by some of the most powerful men in this country that includes leveraging tabloid media institutions.” Trump’s tabloid ally: The New Yorker’s Jeffrey Toobin profiled David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media, Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer. “Throughout the 2016 Presidential race, the Enquirer embraced Trump with sycophantic fervor,” Toobin wrote in July of 2017.

The New Yorker’s Jeffrey Toobin profiled David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media, Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer. “Throughout the 2016 Presidential race, the Enquirer embraced Trump with sycophantic fervor,” Toobin wrote in July of 2017. Be smart: Axios highlights key passages from Farrow’s story.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: ‘No words’ following school shooting in Florida

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.