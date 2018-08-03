How should the press cover Trump rallies?

On Tuesday, the president was in Tampa. He spent Thursday evening in Wilkes-Barre. On Saturday, he’ll stand in front of an adoring crowd in Delaware County, Ohio. As the midterm campaigns enter the home stretch, Donald Trump is hosting a series of rallies around the country, and as November approaches, we’ll see even more on his schedule. The prevalence of these events, their repetition, and Trump’s propensity for lies raise a question for journalists that had once seemed settled: when the president speaks, is it really news?

The beats of a Trump rally are numbingly familiar to those who have followed him closely since the presidential campaign. Attacks on Democratic lawmakers (last night in PA, it was their senator, “Sleeping Bob” Casey) flow into recitations of Trump’s accomplishments, media bashing, and a relitigation of the 2016 election. Reporters tweet the comments, and cable news either plays clips or covers the whole event live.

The rambling nature of Trump’s rallies, of course, inevitably gives way to lies. Recently, The Washington Post updated its database of the president’s comments, finding that, since taking office, he has made 4,229 false or misleading statements. Over the past two months, the frequency of those falsehoods has increased dramatically, clocking in at nearly 7.6 claims a day.

The press can’t completely disregard his words, but as the repetitive roadshow rolls on, newsrooms can cover them with scrutiny. In some ways, the press has already made adjustments: though Fox News still regularly carries rallies in their entirety, gone are the days when every cable network broadcast them in full—by returning to studio, reporters are able to add a dose of reality and jump into a discussion of the administration’s policies.

One option for networks that decide to air Trump’s events—or portions of them—live is to use the familiar banner on the bottom of the screen—the chyron—to provide analysis. Paul Farhi wrote this week in the Post that “chyrons began to evolve as real-time fact-checks during Trump’s 2016 campaign speeches—but more recently as a means to lift a rhetorical eyebrow over some questionable presidential statement or dramatic development.” If television newsrooms assigned a rapid-response team to cover Trump’s words, the chyron could become an even more powerful tool.

Spotlight on media bashing: “Thundering that the media is the ‘fake, fake disgusting news,’ President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of grievances Thursday at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in which he cast journalists as his true political opponent,” write the AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Jill Colvin.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders refused to disagree with her boss, making it clear on Thursday that the view of the press as the enemy of the people is official White House policy. Earlier in the day, Ivanka Trump told Axios’s Mike Allen that she did not hold this position. A different approach: Last month, Vox’s Ezra Klein criticized the way the press has allowed Trump to become its “assignment editor.” He told CNN’s Brian Stelter that important stories fall by the wayside when reporters rush to cover Trump whenever he hits the road, arguing that previous presidents never received this kind of wall-to-wall attention. “What are we crowding out when we let him decide what we cover, every time he does a rally?” Klein asked.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.